VIDEOS: Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst in-depth during Big Ten Media Days
Indianapolis, Ind. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with reporters multiple times during Big Ten Media Days. First, he addressed the entire media at the main podium at Noon ET inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Immediately thereafter, he chatted with those who cover Badgers football for a short chat.
Finally, the conference allotted one hour for reporters during the afternoon where they could stroll up and chat with the leader of the Wisconsin football program at one of the side podiums on the field.
BadgerBlitz.com recorded about 40 minutes of conversation between Chryst and a variety of wandering writers and have broken them out into two parts.
A lot discussed here, including:
*The three players -- cornerback Faion Hicks, inside linebacker Jack Sanborn and tight end Jake Ferguson -- who came to Big Ten Media Days.
*The loss of director of player personnel Saeed Khalif and what's next for who's leading and the approach of Wisconsin recruiting
*Wisconsin's running backs
*Offensive line
*Iowa running back Tyler Goodson
*Running back Chez Mellusi
*Yes, Wisconsin's fullbacks
*Notre Dame-Wisconsin
*Badgers giving back to the community
*The end of the recruiting dead period and the process of getting back to visits and camps
*The return of Bret Bielema to the Big Ten
*Playing Penn State and preparing/scouting the Nittany Lions' new offense
*The transfer portal