News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

VIDEOS: Wisconsin coordinators Joe Rudolph, Jim Leonhard discuss Iowa, more

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

MADISON -- Watch and listen to Wisconsin's offensive and defensive coordinators -- Joe Rudolph and Jim Leonhard, respectively -- during their normal weekly Tuesday availability.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}