MADISON, Wis. -- Now over two-thirds of the way through spring practices, local reporters had the chance to check with wide receivers coach Mike Brown and position group. The unit has had to adjust to what's been a whole new style of offense at Wisconsin under offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

Brown, Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, Will Pauling and CJ Williams spoke on the differences in the new offense, the pace of the new scheme, the depth of the room and much more.