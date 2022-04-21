VIDEO: Paul Chryst after Wisconsin's 14th spring practice

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with reporters after the program's 14th spring practice on Thursday morning. Check out the full availability below as the leader of the football program discussed the quarterbacks and the level of play needed, Logan Brown at right tackle, and other topics inside the McClain Center.

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook