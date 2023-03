MADISON, Wis. - Led by a career day from Chucky Hepburn, the Badgers were able to do just enough to top Liberty and move on to the quarterfinals of the NIT.

Now the team awaits the winner of Oregon and UCF. If UCF can pull off the upset on the road, UW will have one more home game.

Hear from Chucky Hepburn, Steven Crowl and head coach Greg Gard after the game.