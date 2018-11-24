The fifth-year senior, who refused to watch the Gophers take the trophy from the south end zone, said the Badgers’ 37-15 loss to Minnesota on Saturday would be a lasting memory that would stick.

The shell-shocked look on Michael Deiter’s face spoke volumes about how the left guard was feeling after Wisconsin gave up Paul Bunyan’s axe to Minnesota for the first time in 14 years.

The Minnesota win snapped the longest streak – at 14 – in the series between the teams. The Badgers had won 11 consecutive games in Madison, dating to 1994. Wisconsin’s loss to Minnesota was the worst since 1935.



“Probably my whole life, honestly,” said Deiter, who made 53 starts during his Badgers career.

Wisconsin finished the season 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten West Division.

“It’s a pretty bitter feeling right now. Playing at Wisconsin, you’re used to playing for Big Ten Championships and finishing the season with double-digit wins. This has been the first time we haven’t been able to do that, and it’s disappointing.”

Deiter was one of 16 seniors honored for their contributions to the team prior to the regular-season finale. The seniors not only compiled a 22-5 record at Camp Randall Stadium, they also compiled a 27-8 overall mark.

Deiter said the team never lost faith in mounting a rally on Saturday. He recalled Wisconsin’s perseverance in 2014 – when he was a true freshman – facing a deficit heading into the second half. The Badgers earned a slot in the Big Ten Championship with a 34-24 win.

Right guard Beau Benzschawel, a Grafton, Wis. native and redshirt senior, watched the Gophers’ celebration.

“It hurt and it sucked because I wanted to do it,” Benzschawel said of the goal post swarm.

As has been the case many games this season, the Badgers were hampered by penalties and turnovers. Wisconsin committed six penalties for 54 yards, had four fumbles, and one lost fumble.

Redshirt junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw three interceptions, completed 22 of 33 yards for 189 yards and threw two touchdowns.

“We were driving and I thought everything was clicking well; (there were) just some stuff where we hurt ourselves,” Benzschawel said. “We can’t turn the ball over and you have to make plays to win the football game against teams that are playing well. We just didn’t make enough plays.”

Benzschawel was quick to point out that the senior class has never lost a bowl game. He said Saturday’s setback will fade and they’ll regroup to prepare for post-season play.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chyrst said some of the seniors, notably Ryan Connelly and T.J. Edwards, spoke up in the locker room at halftime and made sure their teammates were aware of the second-half challenges, and what had to be done.

“They’ve been tremendous throughout the year, that’s what you’re appreciative of,” Chryst said of the seniors. “Who they are as people is as every bit as impressive as who they are as players. We’ve got a lot of really good players.

“I think that’s what also adds to the sting of it all. As a group you want to send them (the seniors) out the right way. They’ve been tremendous throughout the year, and you’re thankful for that.”