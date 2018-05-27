In this week's recruiting rewind (May 20-27), BadgerBlitz.com recaps Wisconsin's new offers, prospects who trimmed their lists and what targets are headed elsewhere.

Badgers make the cut for five key prospects

Wisconsin, along with Arkansas, Stanford, Penn State and Clemson, made the cut for Hudson Henry, the top tight end in the 2019 class. The Razorbacks' legacy is expected to take official visits before making a final decision.

Long-time target Michael Fletcher, who will visit Madison officially the weekend of June 1, trimmed his list to UW, Michigan State, Michigan, Alabama, Kentucky and Nebraska. The Spartans are believed to be the team to beat, but the Badgers have been there from the very beginning.

Thank you everyone for your support!! I’ll be announcing my commitment on Friday,June 29 @6pm at my high school! Any and everyone is welcomed to come. I will be choosing from one of these schools. Have a blessed day!!! pic.twitter.com/pFi4GAgp9L — Michael Fletcher (@bigmike810_) May 27, 2018

Another long-time target, Ty DeArman, who visited this past fall, cut his list to eight schools: Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Baylor, Utah, San Diego State, Washington State and Arizona State. The Badgers are in the market for a safety after Bryson Shaw's decommitment.

Ten schools remain for Ishmael Burdine, who likely projects to safety for the Badgers. Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Virginia, Tulane, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin all made the cut for the three-star prospect from Louisiana.

Though he has yet to visit, sophomore cornerback Darion Green-Warren included Wisconsin in his top five, along with Arizona, USC, Oklahoma and Ole Miss. The four-star prospect is expected to be in Madison sometime this summer.

Fireworks on the 4th of July!! pic.twitter.com/eK1jKDOHlJ — Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) May 21, 2018

New offers

Offered prospects headed elsewhere

Linebacker Luke Fulton, who picked up an offer from Wisconsin this spring, committed to Michigan State this week. The Badgers were expected to get the three-star prospect on campus this summer.

Duke Olges planned to visit Wisconsin this summer before a recent offer from Northwestern quickly ended his recruitment.