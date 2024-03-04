Roughly one month later, the 2025 outside linebacker from New Jersey announced his commitment to the Badgers. The three-star prospect is commit No. 8 for UW in the 2025 recruiting class.

Samuel Lateju said Wisconsin was atop of his list of potential schools after a junior-day visit in early February.

"It was the people and just the whole environment at Wisconsin," Lateju told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday evening. "When I went there I wanted to commit right away, but I needed to think about it and talk more with my coaches and parents. We had to give it a few weeks to really make sure this is what we wanted to do. I knew I was ready for a while now.

"Everything about Wisconsin is electric. I fell in love with Madison as soon as I got there and I can't to get started. It's the perfect fit for me."

A 6-foot-5, 230-pound edge prospect, Lateju, who chose UW over offers from Maryland, Syracuse, Duke and Boston College, among others, was recruited by assistant coach Matt Mitchell. He joined an outside linebacker class for the Badgers that already includes three-star Brenden Anes.

"Coach Mitchell was really surprised," Lateju said. "He said he was just calling to check in on me and I got on the phone with my parents and committed. He was super excited and he can't wait to get me up there again.

"The coaches made Wisconsin the right fit for me. Even outside of Coach Mitchell and Coach (Luke) Fickell, every coach that I met during the visit stood out to me. Everyone wanted to check in with me and get to know me. It's a family there and I really felt that. That was very intriguing for me."

Mitchell feels Lateju, from Lawrence Senior, is a perfect fit in UW's defensive scheme.

"I'm a good fit because the defense that my school runs is similar to what Wisconsin runs in their scheme," Lateju said. "They want me to play the boundary outside linebacker position and I feel really comfortable there already.

"I just started playing football two years ago, so I have a lot more developing to do. But they think I have tons of upside and I think Madison is the right place to get me where I want to be."

Lateju played last season with 2024 Wisconsin signee Raphael Dunn. Both are excited about the opportunity to stay together at the next level.

"He was ecstatic," Lateju said. "He was right outside the door when I made the decision and he was jumping up and down when I came back out. Raph is my best friend and he was going crazy.

"I'm happy to be done. It's just a relief and I'm excited to get it off my plate. I can go to school, work out and just be a teenager again."