If the Badgers were going to have much success against Purdue's defense, they were going to need their passing game to take a step forward - no matter if it was Alex Hornibrook or Jack Coan under center. And when it turned out that it was Coan starting in place of Hornibrook, the Badgers needed to both get him into a rhythm and build up his confidence so he could make plays down the field and open up some rushing lanes for Jonathan Taylor.

There were some bumps along the way, but throws like the one above are an example of what Coan can do when he's on his game and comfortable running the offense. It's a simple read, in part because A.J. Taylor beats his man off of the line. Garrett Groshek does a great job of picking up the blitz Purdue tries to send after Coan, which gives Coan time to see Taylor make his move and get the pass off in a clean pocket. That time allows Coan to put the ball right where Taylor is the only one who can make a play on it - and the wide receiver picks up his quarterback to reel the ball in and make the big play. Getting big hits like this one definitely helped Coan settle in against the Boilermakers, and allowed him to make several more nice plays in the fourth quarter that allowed the Badgers to force overtime.