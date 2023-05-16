Quarterbacks come off the board early as programs look to lock up that position and then build around them. With only a few top quarterbacks remaining, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down the committed quarterbacks in the Rivals250 so fans of those programs know what to expect:

The five-star quarterback and No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class has so much ability. He’s a physical specimen, he’s about exactly the same height and weight as Patrick Mahomes now, he has a cannon arm but can also put touch on it, he’s a phenomenal leader and there’s really not much to dislike about Raiola’s game. Georgia is potentially getting a superstar at quarterback to add to outstanding players elsewhere across the board.

The way coach Nick Saban trusted Bryce Young to run the offense and hand over the keys to him is how Saban could handle Sayin as well. The two quarterbacks have different skill sets and there is only one Bryce Young but Sayin has great anticipation, a phenomenal arm and he’s super smart so Saban should gravitate toward trusting him early.

There will be discussions with everyone as to where they end up in the rankings and while Davis is not a physical specimen like Dylan Raiola or has the size of DJ Lagway, every time he shows up someplace, the Michigan commit is impressive, throws a nice ball and has a solid performance. Last season, the Wolverines ran the ball 600 times and threw it 370 so handing the ball off won’t be uncommon for Davis but when he has to make a big throw, he has all the tools to do it.

Notre Dame quarterbacks over the last handful of years have put up great touchdown-to-interception ratios but I don’t think anyone would argue Drew Pyne and Jack Coan, maybe even Ian Book, are names that propel the Irish to national titles. Carr could be that player. The Saline, Mich., high four-star will get five-star consideration as this recruiting cycle goes on, he has been loved by his coaches at California Power during the 7-on-7 circuit this summer and he brings a dynamic yet steady playmaking ability that Notre Dame needs. With a new offensive coordinator coming in this season and then Carr coming the following year, there should be excitement in South Bend.

Other than an up-and-down performance at the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat last offseason where Lagway had some injury issues, the big, physical quarterback from Willis, Texas has been exceptional and deserves the benefit of the doubt after one so-so showing. The Florida commit is big and physical but he can also run, escape pressure and prolong plays with his feet and by keeping his eyes downfield. I’ve heard Cam Newton comparisons and maybe that works but Lagway isn’t that big yet although he might be a better thrower of the football downfield at the same stage.

The four-star quarterback from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day seems like a perfect fit in Tennessee’s offense since it’s so quarterback-friendly and Merklinger is someone who could move even higher in the rankings through this offseason. He’s outstanding throwing the deep pass, the ball pops off his hand, he is asked to make some difficult throws in Calvary Day’s offense and he has no problem doing it and he should fit in seamlessly with the Vols.

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian four-star quarterback reclassified from 2025 to 2024 but from a physical perspective he looks college-ready. Hurley has a big arm - sometimes too big as the deep ball sometimes sails on him - but from a leadership standpoint he’s outstanding and he knows how to orchestrate an offense. There are moments when Hurley’s game really pops and it looks like everything will come together with time. I’m not crazy about only 53 percent completions on a team with some skilled receivers so that will be something to watch.

The quarterback MVP of the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas a couple weeks ago, Hawkins continues to develop, look sharp and throw really nice, catchable balls all over the field. The ball snaps off his hand and accuracy was no issue at the camp in Coppell recently. He has good size, he can throw on the run and in a decent wind at that event, the ball didn’t sail on him. Hawkins did complete just 56 percent of his passes last season so that’s something to watch but Oklahoma is getting a really talented player with even more upside to come.

White is truly a dual-threat option coming to The Plains who rushed for 837 yards and 16 touchdowns last season so that’s another weapon coach Hugh Freeze will have to use. I’d like to see his completion percentage higher than 53 but he’s also not surrounded by rock stars on his team. He tries to place his deep ball a little too much sometimes instead of letting it rip to his receiver and some of that loft will be problematic against SEC speed. But White is an athletic specimen with a really live arm. My guess is when he’s surrounded with more talent, his abilities will shine even more.

There are a lot of positives to like about Belfort: He plays with confidence, he puts the ball only where his receiver can get it most times, he throws to a spot and lets his receivers go get it, he can escape pressure and use his feet to his advantage, he comes from athletic stock as his father, Vitor, is a mixed martial arts champion. So Virginia Tech is getting a dynamic option at quarterback as the Hokies look to jumpstart their offense. But he is undersized at 6-foot on a good day and even with star receiver Jalen Brown last season at Miami Gulliver Prep, Belfort’s stats weren’t elite.

If there is a quarterback this offseason that has made a statement to move up in the rankings, it would be Noland since he’s been outstanding at every event. Maybe we just had him too low to begin with because his junior season was also phenomenal with a 73 percent completion percentage for 4,095 yards with 55 touchdowns and four interceptions. Maybe one knock on Noland - and it is out of his control - is that he’s a lefty and I can name on one hand the number of lefty starters over the years in the NFL but if that’s the issue, then there might be no issue at all.

The Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair four-star quarterback has the height to see over offensive lines to make throws all over the field, his deep ball is excellent and he can make every throw look pretty easy plus he has the traditional stat sheet of an elite quarterback: 67 percent completions, 2,840 passing yards with 34 touchdowns and six picks. Owens is not going to run around and many plays outside the pocket and his footwork is funky sometimes but other than that, he’s a very quality quarterback for the Longhorns.

When one thinks of Lane Kiffin’s offenses it’s not one where they run the ball 614 times and throw it just 387 but that was the case in Oxford last year. Williams is not the hand-off type, he’s a playmaker with a great arm for an undersized quarterback, someone who can fire it everywhere and put it on his receivers. He can also run himself and can make things happen that way but he’d prefer to sit in the pocket and deliver. Kiffin is smart enough to tailor the play-calling to the skill of his players not vice versa and Williams is someone who should be throwing the ball often.

It will be interesting to see how the offense looks under first-year coach Ryan Walters and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell but if the Boilermakers are throwing the ball, Davila will be a welcome resource in the quarterback room. The four-star quarterback from Midland (Texas) Legacy is most comfortable in the pocket and delivering the ball all over the field. He’s OK throwing on the run and using his feet to gain extra yards but he’s a guy who can scan the field, find the open receiver, not make a risky pass and put the ball on the money time and again.