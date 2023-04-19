When healthy, Reynolds was an efficient scorer at Wyoming. He was expected to add much needed depth to the rotation and a welcomed scoring punch in the backcourt. With AJ Storr joining the fold recently, Wisconsin suddenly had a deep roster on its hands.

After appearing in 23 games as a true freshman, Reynolds averaged 14.5 points per game in 19 appearances. He missed the final nine games of the season after being shut down following a second concussion in a five-week span. He was the team's leading scorer at the time of his injury, and Wyoming (9-21) went 2-7 without him on the floor.

“It’ll be competitive,” Gard told BadgerBlitz.com a week ago about the roster. “We’ll work through that in the summer and the fall, but I think to have some depth to create competition will always raise the bar. You’re always looking to take it up a notch or two. When I say we have to get better, that request gets assigned to everybody, myself included.”

Gard envisioned some more roster shuffling during the offseason. He just wasn't sure exactly what that looked like. As it turns out, his staff will have to sort through roster turnover quicker than they likely could have imagined.

“I’ve gotten asked a lot how the roster is going to look (for next season). I don’t know, ask me in October,” Gard added. “We’re a long ways from being set in terms of who will be on the roster because we have a lot of time between now and then. Not because I anticipate one thing or another. In the time we’re in, there’s a lot of fluidity and a lot of movement.”

The Badgers are expected to have at least one more scholarship to work with in the portal this spring.