Top offensive linemen still available in the 2022 class
Almost all of the top offensive tackles have already signed, but a handful of the best interior offensive linemen are still on the board. Here is a look at where recruiting stands for the best offensive linemen remaining heading into the all-star events and into February.
*****
*****
Texas and Oklahoma are the top two for the Arlington (Texas) Bowie five-star prospect. The Longhorns have long been considered the frontrunner, but Campbell has still not been able to pull the trigger and commit - or sign - with Texas. It’s still believed Texas is the team to beat, but the new Oklahoma coaching staff could interest Campbell again in that program in the closing weeks.
*****
The high four-star from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco was wavering between Alabama and Georgia in the closing days, and Greene will announce at the All-American Bowl. Georgia is expected to have the slight edge for Greene since the Bulldogs recruited him longer and could give him a shot at playing offensive tackle. But Alabama made a serious push and turning down coach Nick Saban is tough. Ohio State and Texas were also under serious consideration.
*****
Recruiting could get really interesting for Conerly in the closing weeks before February because there are still a lot of schools in play - many of them with coaching changes recently. Michigan still has a very strong chance at landing Conerly since the Seattle Rainier Beach standout loved his visit there this fall and really hit it off with the coaches. But new coaches at Washington, Oregon and USC could all change things in the coming weeks since Conerly could be taking more visits before a decision.
*****
Iuli has been committed to Oregon since July, but when coach Mario Cristobal - and especially position coach Alex Mirbabal - left for Miami the four-star offensive guard from Puyallup, Wash., decided to not sign until February. The Hurricanes are under very serious consideration now, along with USC and others. Oregon is still in the picture, but the new coaching staff has ground to make up heading into February.
*****
Ohio State and Wisconsin have been the top two for months and the Hammond (Wisc.) St. Croix Central center is still torn between the Buckeyes and the Badgers. It has been believed for some time that Ohio State holds the edge in his recruitment but he didn’t sign last week, which means Wisconsin still has a fighting chance to land the in-state four-star prospect.
*****
