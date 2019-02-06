Wisconsin has taken care of business the last two years during college football's early signing period. As a result, February has proved to be far less eventful, much to the pleasure of head coach Paul Chryst and his staff. With Wednesday expected to be a quiet day for the Badgers - at least in the 2019 class - BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the Top 5 Signing Day moments for UW from past cycles. Note: These "moments" either occurred on Signing Day or in the week prior.

No. 5: The year of the JUCO

Then-head coach Gary Andersen secured what appeared to be Wisconsin's quarterback of the future with a commitment from junior college prospect Tanner McEvoy just hours before Signing Day in 2013. A 6-foot-5, 215-pound dual-threat prospect, McEvoy chose UW over Florida, Oregon and West Virginia, among others. "At my junior college it was more of a pro-style and back at high school we ran more of a spread style, so I feel like I've run kind of everything," McEvoy said at the time. "Like you see in the NFL, everything is kind of changing now and you'll have to do kind of everything and I think I can bring that to the table."I know their coaches make their offense toward the strength of the players so I know they'll make the right decision on how to run the offense. I'll just adjust to how they call it." While he never panned out at his original position, McEvoy was a weapon for the Badgers at both safety and receiver. In the same cycle - and on the night prior to Signing Day - Andersen also landed junior college safety prospect Donnell Vercher, though he (and others in the following years) never arrived on campus. Andersen had this to say at his press conference on Feb. 4, 2013. "We're never going to wholesale junior college kids. We're never going to sign 12 junior college players," Andersen said. "There's a chip on their shoulder because they didn't receive an opportunity, for whatever reason, to be in a Division 1 program. I like that chip on kids' shoulders." "If you go back into the history of the University of Wisconsin, that's how this program was built. Tough kids, that have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, that have a little bit of 'I told you so' or 'I'm going to show you' as they go through their career. They tend to blossom when they get into this environment."

No. 4: The Sunday Six

Bret Bielema's first class as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers - a 23-athlete group that took right up until the final hours before Singing Day to complete - featured more failures than success stories. Just 10 athletes from the 2006 class completed their careers at Wisconsin, with 13 either transferring or walking away from football due to injuries. But it was a unique situation for Bielema, a head-coach-in-waiting during the 2005 season who had limited recruiting time with that cycle of prospects. That said, Bielema and his staff, led by Henry Mason and Paul Chryst, landed what was dubbed the "Sunday Six," a group that included OL Brad Thorson, WR Diondrae Jenkins, ATH Josh Nettles, DB Niles Brinkley, QB Scott Tolzien and DE Ricky Garner. That six were largely a bust, but if anyone in that class outperformed his star rating it was Tolzien, who won the starting quarterback job in 2009 over Curt Phillips and led Wisconsin to the Rose Bowl the following year. As a senior, Tolzien had a completion percentage of .729 (min. 100 attempts) and efficiency mark of 165.8 (min. 200 attempts), both of which were the best in school history at the time. The No. 32 pro-style quarterback in the Rivals.com player rankings chose UW over offers from Kentucky and Toledo, among others.

No. 3: Four-star Arrington Farrar is No. 20 in 2015

Wisconsin announced 19 scholarship players in its 2015 recruiting class during Chryst's press conference on Feb. 4, 2015. On that day, the Badgers had to wait a bit longer for No. 20, but a pledge from four-star Arrington Farrar was worth the wait. A 6-foot-2, 201-pound safety from College Park (GA) Woodward Academy, Farrar, a one-time Stanford commit, chose the Badgers over Notre Dame, North Carolina and Penn State, among others. The No. 27 ranked safety in the country and No. 30 prospect in Georgia, Farrar was the fourth four-star signee for Wisconsin in that cycle, along with tight end Kyle Penniston and running backs Bradrick Shaw and Jordan Stevenson. Farrar began his career at safety before bumping around at both inside and outside linebacker at UW. He left the program before his senior and never lived up to his high school ranking.

No. 2: Rivals100 wide receiver pops for Wisconsin

Kentucky, West Virginia and Wisconsin emerged as the final contenders for Danny Davis, a four-star receiver from Ohio. He took an official visit to Lexington in December, followed by trips to West Virginia and Wisconsin in January. Wisconsin was the last school to host Davis on an official visit. He brought his mother and step-father along for the trip and connected with position coach Ted Gilmore. Still, he waited 10 days before officially announcing his commitment.

"We really spent January, most of our time, on Danny," Chryst said on Singing Day in 2017. "It was exciting to get the news that he chose Wisconsin, and we're excited about him. He's got a ton of athletic ability that gets us excited, but also getting to know Danny and his mom and dad and family, you feel good about that. He was on an official visit and our guys really felt comfortable and Danny felt comfortable. I have no hesitation when I say I think he'll fit in great on this team. He's a really talented player." A 6-foot-2, 180-pound recruit, Davis was the the fifth player ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com to sign with the Badgers that year, in addition to quarterback Jack Coan, offensive lineman Kayden Lyles, running back Jonathan Taylor, and JUCO outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

No. 1: Badgers win the Kraig Appleton sweepstakes