Wisconsin traveled all the way to Pullman to face off against the Washington State Cougars in a late primetime matchup on Saturday. Its first road game of the season ended in disappointing fashion, losing 31-22. Entering the evening, Wisconsin was still in the honeymoon period of the Luke Fickell era. In his opening day victory, the Badgers made mistakes but ultimately beat Buffalo convincingly. Amidst the realignment chaos, Washington State is one of just two Pac-12 teams to not have any future conference destination. A national television game against a ranked, Power Five opponent was the perfect audition tape to show why it, too, deserved to join a better conference. And the Cougars took advantage. Here are my three biggest takeaways from tonight’s Badgers' loss.

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward. (USAToday Sports)

1. Badgers offense enters without a pulse

Wisconsin entered last week’s season opener with an advantage in the form of mystery. Given the Badgers’ new system and players, Buffalo had no real idea of what Wisconsin was going to do. By the time they realized the Badgers were still leaning on their running backs, it was already too late. This week, Washington State knew it would come out wanting to run, and the Cougars defended accordingly. The Badgers couldn’t have started their first two games any differently. Tonight, after opening with a three-and-out, their next two drives lasted each over nine plays, but only ended in field goals. Against Buffalo, they finished with 101 rushing yards in the first half then 150 in the third quarter alone. They came out this week and ran 17 times in the first half for just 27 yards. Even worse, Braelon Allen only ran the ball twice for four yards. He did catch three balls, but for only seven yards. Tanner Mordecai had a decent half, completing 13 of 19 passes for 145 yards, but he also fumbled twice. The only points in the first half came from kicker Nathaniel Vakos. Wisconsin didn’t make any real offensive impact until their first drive of the third quarter, when Mordecai completed six passes in a row to set up a Chez Mellusi touchdown on the goal line. They would go on to score 13 points in the third quarter, more than the rest of the game combined. This was a winnable game that could’ve gone completely different if the Badgers entered with any sort of life on offense.

2. Defense struggles against a dynamic quarterback

Early on, Wisconsin attempted to defend Washington State’s pass-heavy offense by dropping eight players into coverage and keeping the pressure off of Ward. Unsurprisingly, letting a dynamic quarterback run free and extend plays led to him doing just that. Cameron Ward dominated the first half, completing 14 of 20 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Then, almost magically, things turned around in the third quarter. Three of the Cougars’ first four second half drives resulted in three-and-outs. Wisconsin even nearly forced a safety, which probably should’ve ended up counting as a safety. The Badgers had some substantial momentum, only down two, until Mellusi fumbled. Washington State got the ball back and proceeded to go on a 57-yard scoring drive to push the lead to two possessions, virtually winning the game. Surprisingly, Ward only completed just two passes during the 10-play drive. He won the game on the ground, rushing the ball three times for 40 yards, including a run to the 1-yard-line, which led to a Nakia Watson touchdown. The bright side for Wisconsin is that none of the remaining quarterbacks on the schedule have the ability to shred a defense quite the way that Ward did tonight. They also won’t have to travel nearly as far again. There’s no telling if the lackluster defensive performance was the result of poor factors or just poor preparation. Regardless, they can’t come out looking like that and expect to beat any competent offense.

3. Mordecai shakes off some rust