Here are my three biggest takeaways from Wednesday's press conference.

MADISON, Wis. - Following coach Luke Fickell ’s press conference on National Signing Day, reporters were given the opportunity to speak with Wisconsin’s recruiting department. They gave more insight on recruiting in Wisconsin as opposed to Cincinnati, finding and embracing the Badgers’ identity and much more.

The executives were given the opportunity to break down the process of landing some of their most important recruits.

The biggest acquisition of the day was four-star defensive lineman Ernest Willor who announced his decision about an hour prior to this press conference.

“I think that was kind of a slow process,” said Casey Rabach, Director of Scouting.

“There's something really unique about him. He's got a great personality, a really, really humble individual, but a guy that's also hungry and wants to be played at a really high level.”

Wisconsin’s competitor in the Willor sweepstakes was Maryland, which they were able to edge out in the end.

“Then it just kind of fell into place for us. I think [defensive line coach Greg] Scruggs did a really great job of building that relationship, because he's huge on relationships, and being able to show him how he envisions him maturing through the process and developing into the type of player that we need here in Wisconsin,” Rabach continued.

The highlight of the press conference was when reporters were able to see their real-time reactions to tight end Robert Booker signing with the Badgers.

Booker, a Waunakee, Wis., native, originally committed to the Badgers back in January, then flipped to UCLA on June 20, before re-flipping back to Wisconsin on Signing Day.

When the staffers found out, they cheered and high-fived, before going into greater detail about Booker’s storied recruiting process. It was news, however, they were aware of for weeks.

“I mean, we were very upset on June 20. But we also understand, it’s a kid making the biggest decision of his life. I think he got pulled in different directions, and had second thoughts. And I think as the season progressed, he began to understand, ‘I can accomplish everything in my backyard, right here at Wisconsin,’” said Max Stienecker, Director of Player Personnel.

“So I think he began to understand as time went on, ‘Why leave? Why would I go far?’”