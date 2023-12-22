Three takeaways from the recruiting department's Signing Day comments
MADISON, Wis. - Following coach Luke Fickell’s press conference on National Signing Day, reporters were given the opportunity to speak with Wisconsin’s recruiting department. They gave more insight on recruiting in Wisconsin as opposed to Cincinnati, finding and embracing the Badgers’ identity and much more.
Here are my three biggest takeaways from Wednesday's press conference.
1. The most important, storied recruiting processes
The executives were given the opportunity to break down the process of landing some of their most important recruits.
The biggest acquisition of the day was four-star defensive lineman Ernest Willor who announced his decision about an hour prior to this press conference.
“I think that was kind of a slow process,” said Casey Rabach, Director of Scouting.
“There's something really unique about him. He's got a great personality, a really, really humble individual, but a guy that's also hungry and wants to be played at a really high level.”
Wisconsin’s competitor in the Willor sweepstakes was Maryland, which they were able to edge out in the end.
“Then it just kind of fell into place for us. I think [defensive line coach Greg] Scruggs did a really great job of building that relationship, because he's huge on relationships, and being able to show him how he envisions him maturing through the process and developing into the type of player that we need here in Wisconsin,” Rabach continued.
The highlight of the press conference was when reporters were able to see their real-time reactions to tight end Robert Booker signing with the Badgers.
Booker, a Waunakee, Wis., native, originally committed to the Badgers back in January, then flipped to UCLA on June 20, before re-flipping back to Wisconsin on Signing Day.
When the staffers found out, they cheered and high-fived, before going into greater detail about Booker’s storied recruiting process. It was news, however, they were aware of for weeks.
“I mean, we were very upset on June 20. But we also understand, it’s a kid making the biggest decision of his life. I think he got pulled in different directions, and had second thoughts. And I think as the season progressed, he began to understand, ‘I can accomplish everything in my backyard, right here at Wisconsin,’” said Max Stienecker, Director of Player Personnel.
“So I think he began to understand as time went on, ‘Why leave? Why would I go far?’”
2. Transition from Cincinnati to Wisconsin
When Fickell became head coach, he brought Pat Lambert, Director of Recruiting, and Stienecker with him from Cincinnati. They discussed the transition, and the differences between recruiting at the two programs.
“The big thing for us, just like anywhere in the country, is that it's about relationships. That factor hasn't changed much. So that was one of the things we felt like we brought and the things we succeed with is being able to relate and build strong relationships with these kids,” Stienecker explained.
They mostly downplayed the supposed differences, but couldn’t deny that Wisconsin was a program that garnered greater expectations.
Fickell’s best recruiting class at Cincinnati, according to Rivals.com’s team rankings, was the 2021 class, which finished 38th in the country. This 2024 Wisconsin class ranked 18th.
“I think it all started with understanding and knowing what Coach [Fickell] is looking for at the end of the day, but also understanding that this is the bigger stage now,” Lambert said.
The transition to a “bigger stage” also meant greater competition within the conference. When asked what it was like to now recruit against other Big Ten teams, Stienecker responded:
“It's competitive. It’s highly, highly competitive.”
The Badgers ended up with the fifth-best team ranking amongst current Big Ten teams, behind Ohio State (5), Michigan (12), Penn State (15) and Nebraska (17).
3. Embracing Wisconsin's identity
Another opportunity of joining a new program for the staff was the ability to embrace a new history and identity.
More specifically, they were able to appeal to offensive linemen and running backs.
The Badgers signed five offensive linemen, more than any other position, including three four-star recruits.
“I think that tradition here obviously sells itself,” Rabach said.
“Offensive line is, I don’t want to say the easiest position to recruit, but I think the legacy of guys that have done it in the past here definitely helps with that interview process for sure.”
Wisconsin’s other historically signature position, running back, was another point of emphasis in this year’s recruiting cycle. They signed three running backs, all of whom could soon find playing time within a thin room.
“That's the fortunate part of being at this place, and the history and tradition here. At Wisconsin, you’re gonna bring in the best back in the country. So you had an opportunity to go recruit the best of the best,” Steinecker said.
“We did our due diligence, and we evaluated and we thought that the three that we have are some of the best in the country.”
