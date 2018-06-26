Spencer Lytle , a three-star prospect from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, announced he will make his college decision on Aug. 4. Wisconsin and Clemson are the top two options, with Texas A&M, Auburn, Pittsburgh, Colorado and Oregon also working to say alive in Lytle's recruitment.

One of the top remaining targets on Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting board has set a date for his decision.

Lytle, who recorded 77 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks last fall, took his official visit to Madison the weekend of June 8.

“Coaching staff, stability of the coaching staff, championship caliber program that is close to a National (championship)," Lytle told Rivals.com about his trip to Wisconsin. "Twenty-one winning seasons in the last 22 years and 16 straight bowl games. Routinely puts backers into the league (six in the last four years). Top-notch business school, powerful alumni network and academic support staff. Coach (Bobby) April just came from coaching backers in the league.”

A 6-foot-3, 218-pound junior, Lytle spent a lot of time with the Wisconsin coaching staff while in Madison. He also took his official with fellow UW commits Keeanu Benton, Marcus Graham, Hayden Rucci, Joe Tippmann, Julius Davis (unofficial) Logan Brown and Graham Mertz.

"We did a ton of stuff over the visit," Lytle said. " We met with the business school to go over opportunities for life after football. We met with the football academic team to understand the support system. We toured the campus, boat toured around the lake and viewed the added facilities.

"I met with Coach (Bobby) April and Coach (Jim) Leonhard to review film and see how they plan on using me within their defense. We also did photo shoot with all the recruits. Saturday night we had dinner at Coach (Paul) Chryst's house, which was a blast. Later we went out with current players and recruits."

The coaches had a very clear message for Lytle: "They all want me to commit," he said. "I got to speak to Coach (Paul) Chryst a ton and he made it clear several times he wants me at Wisconsin. I really like this staff and Wisconsin just feels like its a great fit.

"The whole visit got my attention. I don’t think there was a coach on the staff that we didn’t sit down and talk with. We spent a ton of time with Coach April and Coach Leonhard from the time they picked us up from the airport to the time Coach April dropped us off. It felt like a big, tight family."

Wisconsin currently has 12 commitments in the 2019 class.