Madison — Wisconsin is coming off its second upset loss to Washington State in as many years. With the Badgers at 1-1, just like they were a season ago, confidence and expectations have shifted as Wisconsin preps for its final out-of-conference game. As the Badgers look to avoid a second straight upset loss, what are the hottest questions surrounding the football program?

CAN WISCONSIN HANDLE ANOTHER HIGH-POWERED OFFENSE?

Safety Hunter Wohler leads Wisconsin in tackles with 24 total tackles. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

For much of the first half and late in the game when it counted the most, Wisconsin was unable to contain Washington State's dangerous offensive attack. Georgia Southern doesn't have anyone quite at the caliber of a Cameron Ward or a Lincoln Victor, but they still boast a highly potent offense. In the first year under head coach Clay Helton, the ex-USC skipper opted to refashion the Eagles' offense from an option scheme to a spread, pass-happy attack. That's usually a tough transition, but the Eagles managed to average 32.7 points-per-game last season. This year, the offense returns nine starters but are highlighted by Tulsa transfer quarterback Davis Brin. Brin spent three years at Tulsa, and while he started for about a season and a half he struggled with turnovers and efficiency. At his new home in Statesboro, he's gotten off to a very nice start. Through two games, Brin has thrown for 562 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 77.4 percent of his passes. His efficiency has dramatically improved, and he's proving to be a force to be reckoned with. The Eagles have racked up 450-plus yards in each of their first two games. Besides their quarterback Brin, wide out Derwin Burgess Jr. and tailback OJ Arnold have the ability to be big play threats as well. No, this offense isn't as talented as the one that just upset Wisconsin. But they move the ball and score points, and have proven they can do it against much bigger schools (see the Eagles' upset at Nebraska last season).

CAN THE BADGERS FINALLY PLAY CLEAN?

Saturday's loss against Washington State was frustrating for a myriad of reasons. However, one of the most nagging is that the loss was sandwiched between two lesser opponents who are heavy underdogs against a program like Wisconsin. Losing to a Pac-12 team only to have to play a Sun Belt team the next week feels like a step in the wrong direction. Sure, a "tune-up" game might be nice, but how much good does that do when you've already played and lost to a Power Five team? Just like against Buffalo, the Badgers should win, and they should win handily. The final score shouldn't be the main focus. As long as Wisconsin handles its business, what Luke Fickell and his staff should be looking for is how clean and fast his team played after struggling in those areas in weeks one and two. "Going on the road and not performing the way we would've liked to perform. And we got outplayed, to be honest with you," Fickell said of his team's Week 2 performance. Wisconsin's turnover margin is currently sitting at -5. That's far from the clean start Fickell envisioned. Tanner Mordecai has four turnovers himself, although it's hard to fault him for the two strip sacks in which his blindside blocker got beat off the snap. Holding onto the football should be the top priority Saturday. The Badgers are also overdue for a hot start out of the gates. Against Buffalo, Wisconsin punted on four of its first six drives to begin the game offensively. Against Washington State, the Badgers' first six drives consisted of three field goals, two fumbles and a punt. Those two starts are how you dig yourself in a hole early. The defense also started very slow against Washington State, as the Cougars scored on three of their first four drives. Wisconsin played an abysmal first half of football and a serviceable second one. The problem was the hole they dug themselves in with their first half performance was too deep to overcome. Playing clean for Wisconsin on Saturday will mean protecting the ball and not shooting themselves in the foot early.

DO WE FINALLY SEE A COMPLETE PERFORMANCE FROM THE OFFENSE?