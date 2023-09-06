Madison — Wisconsin survived a less-than-optimal performance in the opener against Buffalo and will now prepare to face Washington State on the road. Last season, the Cougars came into Camp Randall and upset the Badgers for their first loss of the season. As the Badgers seek revenge, what are the hottest questions surrounding the football program?

CAN WISCONSIN SLOW DOWN CAMERON WARD?

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward. (Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Images)

It's only right that the Pac-12 appears to have assembled possibly it's most fearsome collection of quarterbacks ever in the league's final season as we know it. But there's a quarterback in Pullman, Washington who isn't getting the credit he deserves alongside some of the conference's Heisman hopefuls like Caleb Williams, Michael Penix and Bo Nix. That would be Cameron Ward. Ward was unbelievable in Washington State's opener against Colorado State, tossing for 451 yards and three scores while completing an uber-efficient 75.5 percent of his passes. He was especially dynamic when the play broke down and he had to create for himself. Ward did an excellent job keeping his eyes downfield and made plenty of plays outside the pocket. When the Cougars have the ball on Saturday, Ward will be the best player on the field. "(He's) the heart of the offense," Rodas Johnson said. "He keeps you honest, so you've just gotta keep him in the pocket, make him move a little bit, but you've also gotta contain him so he doesn't thrash you in the run. You wanna make him make hard throws as well." There's clearly a lot for defenders to worry about when lining up against a quarterback with Ward's skillset. It'll be fascinating to see if the Badgers' defense can tighten the screws and lock Ward down.

WHO WILL MAKE THE FIRST BIG PLAY ON DEFENSE, AND WHEN?

Overall, Wisconsin's defense was solid against Buffalo. They mostly limited the Bulls' one-two running back punch. They only allowed Buffalo to convert 2-of-15 third down opportunities. They held Cole Snyder to under 200 yards passing. But still, it was a far from complete performance defensively. Snyder threw two touchdowns in the red zone with relative ease. Buffalo got a few big plays, like when Darrell Harding Jr. took a slot fade 51 yards up the sideline to set the Bulls' up to score. The biggest cause for alarm defensively, however, was the lack of splash plays that the Badgers produced — they didn't register a single sack or takeaway. It was reasonable to expect Wisconsin's pass-rush to fall off slightly as they deal with the loss of their two most productive pass-rushers in Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton. That in turn factors into generating takeaways as well, because pressure often leads to mistakes made by the offense. Still, it was surprising Wisconsin failed to register a sack on Saturday. Darryl Peterson got the closest. He logged four hurries and nearly got his hands on Snyder a few times, especially later into the second half. He's clearly one of the staff's top options at outside linebacker, and he'll need to crank up the pressure on passing downs. Hunter Wohler is a good bet for the first turnover, just because he's always around the ball and led Wisconsin with 11 tackles in the opener. Takeaways, however, are obviously harder to predict. It's safe to assume the Badgers won't have much of a chance against the Cougars if they can't steal a possession or two and get the quarterback Ward on the ground a few times. Whatever defensive coordinator Mike Tressel needs to do, be that different personnel or exotic blitz packages or anything in between, the Badgers must make Ward and the Washington State offense uncomfortable on Saturday and that starts with making big plays on defense.

CAN TANNER MORDECAI BOUNCE BACK?