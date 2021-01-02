Saturday morning, tight end Jake Ferguson , middle linebacker Jack Sanborn and cornerback Faion Hicks took to social media to announce their intentions to continue with the program.

Ferguson's return is significant for position coach Mickey Turner and his unit, as well as redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz. The Badgers' most reliable receiving target in 2020, Ferguson, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, led the team in receptions (30), yards (305) and touchdowns (4). He also played 444 of UW's 510 offensive snaps this season.

Ferguson, who has racked up 99 catches, 1,168 yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of his career at UW, will once again lead a unit that returns Hayden Rucci and Jack Eschenbach, both of whom contributed this fall, as well as Clay Cundiff, Jaylan Franklin, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich.

A two-year starter at middle linebacker, Sanborn, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl MVP, was Wisconsin's highest-rated defender in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus. The true junior led the Badgers in tackles (52) and defensive snaps played (413 of 438). Sanborn and his counterpart, Leo Chenal, were both excellent in 2020. They will lead a position group that is also expected to return fifth-year senior Mike Maskalunas, as well as Tatum Grass, Maema Njongmeta, Preston Zachman, Malik Reed and Jordan Turner.

Hicks' return was expected but still good news for coordinator Jim Leonhard. The redshirt junior graded out as Wisconsin's top corner, according to PFF. In seven games, Hicks had 13 total tackles and a team-high four pass break-ups. He will be the veteran on a unit that is expected to return Derron Harrell, Donte Burton, Semar Melvin, Alex Smith and Dean Engram, all of whom contributed in 2020. Fifth-year senior Caesar Williams also has the option to return in 2021.

Wisconsin has lost two players to the transfer portal this off-season: Quarterback Jack Coan and running back Nakia Watson.