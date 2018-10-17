The perfect class: Version 9.0
The 2019 recruiting class, which is now up to 14 commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 32 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the national momentum of a 13-1 season.
Fifteen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2018, so the Badgers will be looking to add around 17 to 19 signees in this recruiting cycle.
Below is the ninth look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Quarterback (1)
Graham Mertz, who committed to Wisconsin last October, emerged during the off-season as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. The four-star prospect's commitment to the Badgers is rock solid after shutting things down this summer.
Running back (1)
While it appeared Wisconsin had its eyes on a second running back after it landed Julius Davis last fall, things changed this summer. As it stands, the three-star prospect will be the only scholarship tailback UW takes in 2019.
Wide receivers (1/2)
Wisconsin may still be in the market for another receiver to pair with Marcus Graham, who suffered a season-ending injury during Week 1 of the fall. East Kentwood (MI) senior Stephan Bracey visited unofficially earlier fall and the staff recently offered four-star Kyle Ford. Should an additional scholarship or two open up before Signing Day, this is a position where the staff could use it.
Tight end (2)
