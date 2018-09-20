The 2019 recruiting class, which is now up to 13 commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 32 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the national momentum of a 13-1 season. Fifteen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2018, so the Badgers will be looking to add around 17 to 19 signees in this recruiting cycle. Below is the eighth look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with. 1.0 | 2.0 | 3.0 | 4.0 | 5.0 | 6.0 | 7.0 |

Quarterback (1)

Graham Mertz, who committed to Wisconsin last October, emerged during the off-season as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. The four-star prospect's commitment to the Badgers appears to be rock solid after shutting things down this summer.

Running back (1)

While it appeared Wisconsin had its eyes on a second running back after it landed Julius Davis last fall, things changed this summer. As it stands, the three-star prospect will be the only scholarship tailback UW takes in 2019.

Wide receivers (1/2)

Wisconsin may still be in the market for another receiver to pair with Marcus Graham, who suffered a season-ending injury during Week 1 of the fall. East Kentwood (MI) senior Stephan Bracey visited unofficially last weekend and the staff is also keeping an eye on Florida standout Kalani Norris, among other prospects.

Tight end (2)

Hayden Rucci was arguably Wisconsin's top target at tight end in the 2019 class, and the Badgers landed his commitment in February. The plan is to take two tight ends in this class, so we're adding Josiah Miamen, who visited officially last weekend. The three-star prospect will likely pick between Iowa and UW in the near future. If Wisconsin misses on Miamen, keep an eye on Ohio tight end Jordan Kirkbride, a two-star prospect from Columbus.

Offensive linemen (4)

Four-star Logan Brown and three-star Joe Tippmann are long-time commitments for the Badgers in the class. Wisconsin is also sitting well with Bryce Benhart, though Nebraska has been trending for him in recent weeks. The final spot is a guess at this point, but we're going with Sam Vaughan, a projected tackle from Kentucky who is currently committed to Miami of Ohio.

Linebackers (3)

It will be interesting to see who the staff is able to add to a class that already includes Leo Chenal (projected to play on the inside) and Spencer Lytle (projected to play on the outside). With room for at least one more linebacker in this cycle, Nick Jackson is likely the top target moving forward.

Defensive backs (3)

The trio of Dean Engram, James Williams and Semar Melvin - all projected cornerbacks - could fill Wisconsin's need at defensive back in the current cycle. It's possible a spot for a safety opens up this fall. But for right now, we're sticking with three.

Class total: 19