The perfect class: Version 10.0
The 2019 recruiting class, which is now up to 17 commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 32 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the national momentum of a 13-1 season.
Fifteen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2018, so the Badgers will be looking to add around 18 to 20 signees in this recruiting cycle.
Below is the 10th look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Quarterback (1)
Graham Mertz, who committed to Wisconsin in October of 2017, emerged during the off-season as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. The four-star prospect's commitment to the Badgers is rock solid after shutting things down this summer.
Running back (2)
Wisconsin, which has a commitment from in-state senior Julius Davis, almost certainly won't take another scholarship tailback in this class. But that doesn't mean they aren't looking for someone else in the backfield. This fall, the staff offered two-star fullback Quan Easterling, who is currently committed to Akron. Look for the Badgers to try and get him on campus for their final home contest against Minnesota.
Wide receivers (1)
