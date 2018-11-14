The 2019 recruiting class, which is now up to 17 commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 32 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the national momentum of a 13-1 season.

Fifteen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2018, so the Badgers will be looking to add around 18 to 20 signees in this recruiting cycle.

Below is the 10th look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.

