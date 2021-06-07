If last year’s COVID-shortened season and frequent game cancellations didn’t fully satiate your appetite for Big Ten football, you’re not alone.

The good news for voracious fans is that the 2021 season begins in just 82 days. The bad news, however, is that you’ll still have to wait 82 days for festivities to get underway.

As we sit in offseason limbo during the first few weeks of June, there may be no better opportunity to fill the football-shaped void in your heart with updates from all 14 Big Ten teams to tide you over until the start of the season.

In this new 10-part series, every Big Ten site in the Rivals.com network has come together to provide insights about the teams they cover, answering a myriad of burning questions surrounding each program over the offseason.

We start today by taking a look back at each team’s spring camp, as we posed the following question to each Big Ten team site in the network: what was the biggest offensive story of the spring?