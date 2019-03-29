Our 3-2-1 feature is included below, breaking down three things we've learned this spring, two questions the Badgers have to answer, and one prediction for the rest of spring camp.

The Wisconsin Badgers started their spring practices on Tuesday and released their updated roster earlier this week, so BadgerBlitz.com took a look at some of the notable changes that will affect the team in 2019.

When the Badgers released their spring roster there were a few notable omissions from last year's team. We knew in advance that the Badgers had lost starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook to a transfer to Florida State, but defensive end Kraig Howe also is no longer with the team. Howe didn't play much for the Badgers during his career but he was the sixth player from Wisconsin's 2015 signing class who left the program with a year eligibility still remaining.

One of those players was David Edwards, who left a year early for the NFL, and one was Jon Dietzen, who retired from football due to lingering injury issues. But with Hornibrook, Howe, and tight end Kyle Penniston now gone the Badgers have just five players left from their 2015 signing class.

That means the Badgers will be a relatively young team once again in 2019, and having just 10 scholarship players means that the Badgers might have to be pretty selective as they close out their 2020 signing class - they have six players committed already for 2020, and the coaching staff probably won't want to sign many more than 10 players in order to keep their roster balanced.

Attrition happens to every program, so this is not necessarily something to worry about for the Badgers. This also was the last recruiting class that former UW head coach Gary Andersen had a heavy hand in recruiting - and a lot of the "Andersen guys" in this class are the ones who didn't stick with the program for long.

Nonetheless, the Badgers are going to have to make do with the senior leadership they have and use the players who are left to complement some young rising talent on the depth chart.