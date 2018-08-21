On paper, Wisconsin's season is notably tougher than last. Fortunately, the team's biggest advantage is simple: each other.

With high expectations surrounding the 2018 Wisconsin Badgers, most of the offseason analysis has been centered around the program's regular season schedule since UW defeated Miami in the Orange Bowl.

“If we’re going against one of the best o-lines in the country during practice, we will do great during games," redshirt freshman Matt Henningson said. "If we hold our own and beat them consistently, then we’ll do great and beat other teams consistently.”



Indeed, the offensive line is one of the Badgers' biggest strengths entering the season. Wisconsin returns every lineman from the 2017 season, and there is depth that this unit hasn't boasted in years. Michael Deiter (SR) and David Edwards (JR), who were among five Badgers who graced the August 13 cover of Sports Illustrated, are helping the younger and newer Badgers develop during practice.

But in the eyes of the more experienced players, this supportive team environment is just another requirement that one must help maintain while donning a Wisconsin uniform.

"People know the expectations that we have here," linebacker Chris Orr said. "They either play up to it or get yanked up to it."

And although Orr has been taking reps against the talented UW offense since the start of spring camp, he confesses his teammates continue to surprise him with the 2018 season just days away.

“Everybody has gotten better. It’s hard to do that when all of those guys played at such a high level. All of our receivers played great last year. JT [Jonathan Taylor] I don’t even have to say anything about," Orr said. "Horni [Alex Hornibrook] is getting better every day. Like, I was just talking to him for 15 minutes and questioning him, like ‘What are you looking at? How are you doing this?’ So you see that experience playing out and you see the high ceiling they [offense] have.”

Although the UW offense is deep, one of the team's biggest question marks is its defense. Only four starters return under second-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who will try to emulate a group that finished second in the country in total defense.

Yet, Orr believes that playing with a mostly fresh-faced defense can be looked at as a good problem to have.

“You’re itching to get the chemistry between everybody down right and kind of eager to see what the young guys can do or the guys that you already know, you might see them make a gain in the weight room or on the field or getting faster- you want to see them apply that to their games," he said. "So, you definitely do get more of an itch [to play].”

Regardless of their record at the end of the regular season, returning players on defense recognize what they have and what work has to be done if UW is to take the next step as a program.

And opponents be damned because these Badgers are practicing against names that many are labelling as some of the best offensive players in college football.

“So many different ways they can attack you and they are deep pretty much everywhere. It’s not like you take one receiver out and can mark this off the menu," Orr said. "They can run it. They can throw it. Trick plays. They’re smart. The challenge is that they have so many weapons and you don’t know exactly when or what’s coming.”

No one truly knows what's coming to Madison in 2018.

Fortunately, the Badgers know what they do have: each other.

Jonathan Mills covers Wisconsin football and basketball for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @therealJMlLLS