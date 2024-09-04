Advertisement
Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 2 against South Dakota
The Badgers unveiled their Week 2 depth chart on Monday within the program's game notes.
• BadgerBlitz.com Staff
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Western Michigan Broncos
In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 28-14 home win over Western Michigan.
• Jon McNamara
VIDEO: Rivals250 DL Titan Davis has Wisconsin among early contenders
Rivals250 defensive lineman Titan Davis details his summer visit with Wisconsin.
• Sean Williams
2026 PG Dezhon Hall’s recruitment heating up
Dezhon Hall recently transferred to Legacy Early College (S.C.) to play in the Nike EYBL Scholastic this coming season.
• Jason Jordan
Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2025 class: September Edition
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the ninth edition of the State of the 2025 Class.
• Jon McNamara
TE Mueller played his first game
2025Top Targets
Wisconsin
2025Commitment List
