Taylor, Deiter headline Big Ten offensive awards for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - Running back Jonathan Taylor and left guard Michael Deiter were named the top players at their respective positions in the Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon, headlining a slew of honors for several members of Wisconsin's offense.
Taylor was named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year after he finished the season as the FBS rushing leader with 1,989 yards on the ground in 12 games for the Badgers.
Deiter was also named the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year after moving back to left guard for the Badgers. Deiter started all 12 games for the Badgers and set a program record for career starts with 53 over the last four seasons.
Taylor is the third UW player to take home the title as the Big Ten's top running back, following in the footsteps of Montee Ball (2011, 2012) and Melvin Gordon (2014). Deiter is the first UW offensive lineman to be named the conference's best offensive lineman since the award was created in 2011.
Both Taylor and Deiter were also consensus first team All-Big Ten picks by both the conference's coaches and media. Fellow offensive linemen Beau Benzschawel and Tyler Biadasz were also consensus first team All-Big Ten picks, and right tackle David Edwards was named to the first team by the media and to the second team by the coaches.
Redshirt freshman tight end Jake Ferguson was also a consensus honorable mention pick in his first season on the field for the Badgers, and the coaches listed senior kicker Rafael Gaglianone as an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors.
