MADISON, Wis. - Running back Jonathan Taylor and left guard Michael Deiter were named the top players at their respective positions in the Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon, headlining a slew of honors for several members of Wisconsin's offense.

Taylor was named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year after he finished the season as the FBS rushing leader with 1,989 yards on the ground in 12 games for the Badgers.

Deiter was also named the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year after moving back to left guard for the Badgers. Deiter started all 12 games for the Badgers and set a program record for career starts with 53 over the last four seasons.