MADISON, Wis. - Tuesday morning, the Badgers are set return to the practice field to kick off Week 2 of spring ball. With Week 1 in the books, here's a look at some big-picture takeaways of the team under Luke Fickell and his staff.

It’s just a week into the Luke Fickell era on the field, but without Bryson Green full go yet, there are, at a minimum, five pass catchers to be excited about already. First-year wide receivers coach Mike Brown revealed during his introductory press conference that he would like to go six deep at receiver. From the looks of it, Brown should have no problem finding capable receivers to turn to.

Transfer receiver CJ Williams had his breakout performance of the spring in the most recent practice, joining Will Pauling and redshirt freshman Chris Brooks Jr. as standout players at the position.

The top trio through four spring practices has generally been a familiar top three with Chimere Dike and Keontez Lewis on the outside and Skyler Bell in the slot. Williams and Tommy McIntosh started to mix in with the first team on the outside, and Will Pauling has sprinkled in in the slot as well. Brooks Jr., a second-year receiver, has made a handful of splash plays as well during the spring.

That still leaves promising receivers Quincy Burroughs, Markus Allen and Vinny Anthony buried on the depth chart in the case of injury or for some trickery.

Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. echoed a similar sentiment when he noted that he likes to rotate seven to nine offensive linemen to keep guys fresh. With Jake Renfro out with a right leg injury, Bicknell has trotted out a familiar unit, from left to right, of Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Trey Wedig and Riley Mahlman.

While catching up with the experienced coach, he noted Nolan Rucci, JP Benzschawel and Joe Brunner were on the cusp of being able to play consistently. Joe Huber, who started 13 games for Cincinnati in 2022, should also play a large role.