Playing two road games 700 miles apart in 48 hours turned out to be an even bigger headache for the University of Wisconsin. An opportunity to earn a Quad-1 win against a struggling Maryland program, the Badgers fell meekly in the second half in an ugly 73-55 defeat at the Xfinity Center. Losing five of six to fall into the bottom third of the Big Ten conference, Wisconsin (12-7, 4-5 Big Ten) is under .500 in the league for the first time since February 2018. Here are my takeaways from Wednesday night.

Chucky Hepburn was only 1-for-3 in Wisconsin's road loss at Maryland (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Poor in the Paint

Maryland had 50 shot attempts Wednesday. Twenty-one were classified as either layups or dunks. That’s the story of the game. Maryland scored 32 points in the paint, but it seemed like 60 considering how quickly they came and how impactful they were after halftime. After scoring 18 points in the paint on 28 possessions in the first half, the Terps had 14 in the first five minutes of the second half to completely swing momentum. And it wasn’t like the Terps had to break a sweat either, as countless players got to the rim and finished with layups or dunks that ignited a crowd from a mundane first half. The Terrapins finished 13-for-18 and 3-for-3 on dunks, as guard Jahmir Young (22 points), forward Julian Reese (14), forward Donta Scott (14), and guard Hakim Hard (13, 8 assists) carved up the Badgers. Wisconsin’s smaller makeup of its roster naturally puts them at a disadvantage in rebounding and in some low-post situations, but the Badgers were simply outworked by a Maryland team that has plenty of flaws. In one second-half situation, with the game well in hand, Isaac Lindsey was beaten on a backdoor cut and there was no one at the rim to contest Young for what turned out to be an easy dunk attempt. Maryland shot 60 percent in the second half (15-for-25) and averaged over 1.5 points per possession, leading by at least three possessions in the final 16 minutes.

Offense Continues to Flounder

Maryland started 8-for-11 from the field, but Wisconsin’s defense made some adjustments and managed to stop the bleeding with the Terrapins going 7 minutes, 28 seconds without a field goal. Instead of building off its own hot shooting start (7-for-8) and extending a lead, the Badgers managed only four points on the next 10 possessions. Freshman Connor Essegian continues to grow into a shot maker for the Badgers, dropping a career-high 19 points and shooting 50 percent from the field (6-for-12). He was the only UW guard who made any noticeable difference. After missing 14 shots on Monday, Chucky Hepburn was limited to three points on three shots in 22 minutes because of foul trouble and played far too passively. Jordan Davis had a career-high 15 points Monday but had only three and a team-worst minus-18 ratio. With Max Klesmit missing his second straight game, UW played Kamari McGee and Lindsey for a combined 21 minutes but got a total of two rebounds on seven shot attempts. The Badgers are 0-5 when missing somebody from their starting lineup, which is a sign that a) UW is lacking the necessary depth to make up for missing personnel b) players have not upped their performance to make up for the missing production.

A Fleeting Tournament Resume

Selection Sunday is six weeks from this Sunday. While the Badgers still have 11 guaranteed games left (10 regular season, one Big Ten Tournament), the chance for quality wins is decreasing. Of the remaining 10 regular season games, UW has five Quad-1 opportunities left: Saturday against Illinois, next Thursday at Ohio State, at Penn State Feb.8, Rutgers Feb.18, and at Purdue March 2. The Badgers likely need to win a handful of those to improve on their No.65 NCAA NET ranking and 2-4 record in Quad 1 games. The Badgers have played the fifth-toughest schedule in the NCAA, according to the Sagarin Ratings, and would likely be in the field of 68 if the field began today. UW doesn’t have a bad loss (6-0 against Quad 3/4 opponents) but only two wins in the top 40 (Marquette – 16, Iowa – 38). However, should the Badgers suffer multiple losses outside of Quad 1 over the next six weeks, the Badgers will likely be outside of the projected field.

By the Numbers