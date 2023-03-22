Despite Oregon being down its top three scorers, one of which led the team in rebounding and blocked shots as well, a trio of 6-foot-10 or taller players still presented a problem for Wisconsin on Tuesday evening in the quarterfinals of the NIT. Matching up with that, the Badgers still managed to track down 14 offensive rebounds, force the Ducks into foul trouble in the first half and hit some timely shots down the stretch. On the road against top-seeded Oregon, it was Max Klesmit's turn to take over. He scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half to propel Wisconsin to a 61-58 win and a ticket to the semifinals in Las Vegas. Here are my takeaways from Wisconsin’s victory over Oregon to move on in the NIT Tournament.

Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin does just enough to survive and advance

After pulling ahead by two on an and-one finish from Jordan Davis, Wisconsin went through its usual extended scoring drought, which lasted 3:57. During that span, the Badgers were a combined 0-for-8, and the Ducks took full advantage by hitting three straight threes to fuel a 10-0 run to open up an eight-point lead. Given the size disadvantage Wisconsin's frontcourt had a tough time dealing with all game, signs pointed to UW's run in the NIT coming to a close. A quick four-point swing after a media timeout at 9:40, however, cut the lead to four and allowed the Badgers to hang around before ultimately breaking through and taking a lead in the final four minutes. "Just really proud of this group," head coach Greg Gard said after the game over Zoom. "It's not been perfect. It's not been pretty at times but one thing that can never be denied is their perseverance and their unwillingness to quit. There is no give in this group, no flinching no matter what the score is. "We've been in so many of these games this year that their willpower to continue to battle possession by possession has served them well." Quincy Guerrier got a tough layup to go to extend Oregon's lead to six with 3:29 to go. From there, Wisconsin held the Ducks to just one field goal and a combined 1-for-4 from the field. On the following possession, freshman Connor Essegian finally broke through to hit a three after a 2-for-17 stretch from three the previous three games. Massive threes from Max Klesmit and Chucky Hepburn gave the Badgers the lead, but not before turning it over with 27 seconds to go and nearly giving the ball back after a missed layup. "It's really just been sticking with each other, sticking with the game plan this whole time," Klesmit said. "We've been in so many close games that we knew it wasn't anything huge that we're missing or something is going wrong. It's just a credit to everyone. "I think being in this situation for the majority of the year really paid dividends to help us win tonight. Just felt like every time we came to the huddle during a media timeout, it was really and relaxed for the most part with every one coming together with the mindset that we're not losing this game."

Max Klesmit has firmly become a leader

The player Gard turned to late in the game against Liberty with the team down one might have come as a bit of a surprise given the flow of the contest. Down 71-70 with 40 seconds remaining, a play was drawn up for Klesmit, who had scored just three points to that point, to get downhill. The junior guard responded by getting to the basket and hitting a tough left-handed layup. Of his team-high 18 points against Oregon, 14 came in the second half and eight points came in the final minutes. "I'm not scared to take the big shots in the end," Klesmit said. "That's what you think about as a kid in your driveway." After the game, Klesmit noted an increased comfortability, which has been evident in big moments on the road against Michigan, hosting Purdue, against Liberty and again Tuesday night. Right along with his play has been a louder voice in the huddle and an increased leadership role. Gard mentioned that the junior probably spoke more than he normally did in the huddles late in the game. "In timeouts, he's been very vocal, very encouraging, very competitive," Gard said. "He probably talked more in those huddles down the stretch than I did. He did not want to lose. From a guy from the state, wearing that uniform means a ton to him. "I think now that he's got his feet on the ground after having not quite a year here, he's comfortable because he's proven himself as a player. You can't really take a vocal ownership of a huddle or a team until you cross that line of a proven player and now he's doing a phenomenal job. He has an edge to him that a lot of our guys that sat in that seat in years past have."

Much cleaner second half after a sloppy first half

It's remarkable that Wisconsin was able to walk back into the locker room after the first half holding a one-point edge. Just about anything that could go poorly did so for the Badgers. For a team that came in averaging 8.7 turnovers a game, it turned over eight times in the 32 possessions in the first half alone. The group was 2-for-8 from three and weren't doing much better inside. The first half was part of a 6-for-18 start on layups with the front court of Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl struggling with the length of Oregon. Wahl was 1-for-6 and had four of his misses rejected. UW had to rally from an eight-point deficit with 10 minutes to go, but the second half was generally a return to the clean style of basketball. In the second period, Wisconsin turned it over just twice, were blocked only twice and scored at a rate of 1.097 points per possession. That scoring rate is with eight empty possessions in a four-minute stretch mixed in, too. Part of the adjustment had been a greater understanding from Wahl and Crowl of how to attack the length. The duo led a 10-assist second half for the team with four and two, respectively, in the final 20 minutes. Carter Gilmore had two assists as well. "Offensively the length gave us some trouble. It got us a little hesitant but we were able to do enough other things with getting on the offensive glass, hitting timely shots and defensively for the most part doing a good job of covering their guys," Gard said. "Just happy for our guys because this group is fun to coach and I'm glad we get another 40 minutes with them."

