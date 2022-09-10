MADISON - Wisconsin hit an early bump in the road as it suffered its first loss of the season against Washington State. The Badgers (1-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten) couldn't get out of their own way Saturday afternoon. Costly penalties, miscues on special teams and turnovers were the difference in a 17-14 loss to the Cougars. BadgerBlitz.com offers key takeaways from Wisconsin's loss at Camp Randall Stadium.

PENALTIES AN ISSUE

Jay Shaw and Kamo'i Latu pursue a Washington State ball carrier. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

In its opener against Illinois State in Week 1, Wisconsin had five penalties in the first half. It appeared UW got things under control with a clean second half, as it was not penalized in the final 30 minutes. Those issues, however, reared their ugly head against Washington State. The Badgers registered 11 flags, costing the team 106 yards. Attempting to create separation and later in the evening looking to take the lead, the offense was consistently brought back. On Wisconsin's final drive of the game with the team down by four, the offense was called for three penalties for a total of 30 yards, including one that brought back a third-down run from Braelon Allen that would have went for a first down, along with a false start that turned a second and six into second and 11. In all, the offensive line was called for holding on three different occasions and flagged for an illegal block on another. That's four different instances where the offense was forced to move back 10 yards. Late in the second quarter coming out of a timeout, the offense was pushed back with a delay of game. Graham Mertz ultimately connected with Clay Cundiff for a touchdown on the drive, but the unit can ill afford to have those kind of mental lapses. "We didn't score enough to give ourselves a real good chance," head coach Paul Chryst said. "And I think that, you know, if you look at it and there's — you know, a game like this, everyone's got to — everyone owns it. Starting with myself and each and every person in that locker room.And there can be — you know, an early season game like this, it can be an opportunity to reinforce and to drive and whatever that may be. Because, you know, we did some things today that make it hard to win. And, you know, I think we had — I think we were in double digits in penalties. Certainly had a couple turnovers."

SPECIAL TEAMS A REAL PROBLEM

Coming off a 2021 season where the special teams was a weak spot, Wisconsin still can't get much of anything positive going in that facet of the game. It's not often that the "third" phase decides a contest, but had the Badgers put together a complete game on special teams, it very well could have squeaked out a victory and improved to 2-0 on the season. Place kicker Vito Calvaruso, who played his second game with the Badgers, was tested for the first time, as Chryst trotted him out on for a 51-yard attempt late in the first quarter. Calvaruso, who has a big leg to be entrusted within that range, missed it to the right. To start the fourth quarter, he was given another look, this time from 43-yards out to knot the game up at 17. Kicking into the student section, the attempt had no shot and fell well short. "You know, certainly those — games like this, those are all big, right?" Chryst said. "And I don't know what happened on the second one. Because that didn't have a chance. You know, the first one, certainly didn't push the side. So I don't know specifically on that one. "You know, he's been good in practice and, you know, what we've had. But certainly would like to be better. We need to be. That can be the difference." After closing the first half with a 10-yard touchdown from Mertz to Cundiff, UW opened the second half by allowing a 73-yard kickoff return to set Washington State up at the Wisconsin 27-yard line. If not for the pursuit of walk-on wide receiver Haakon Anderson, returner Renard Bell would have scored easily.

DEEP THREAT A PART OF THE OFFENSE

One of the notable bright spots from the performance was an inclination from Mertz to look down field and give his receivers a chance to make a play. Before hitting Keontez Lewis for a 40-yard reception before the end of the half, Mertz gave Markus Allen a pair of shots downfield and looked Chimere Dike's way for one as well. The five first-half looks only turned into one reception for 40 yards but generated a defensive holding and pass interference. Overall, the trust placed in Lewis and Allen on one-on-ones produced good results for the Badgers offense. One of the many questions surrounding the passing game coming into the season was what kind of vertical dimension could be added to the offense. It appears the offense certainly has a willingness to let it fly downfield, and the duo of Allen and Lewis could prove capable to add that threat. Of Mertz's 227 passing yards, 109 came on four plays of 20 yards or more. In all, the passing game compiled seven plays of 15 yards or more through the air.

OFFENSIVE LINE A CONCERN