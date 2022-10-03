McIntosh says full search will be carried out “when the time is right”

Jim Leonhard will get his chance to win job but full search will be carried out (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard likely sits atop the big board of head coaching candidates who athletic director Chris McIntosh will consider when the season concludes. He is a Wisconsin native who played for the program, has connected with the players, has the pedigree and knows the program inside and out. That said, McIntosh made it clear the program would undergo a full search for the team’s next head coach. “I think I owe it to this program to do a full search when the time is right,” McIntosh said Sunday night. “That topic is not today’s priority. Today’s priority was to take care of the kids in this program and from here on forward, the priority this week is to beat Northwestern and to do everything we can for our program but that’s as far as my thoughts have gone.” Over the next seven games, Leonhard will get his audition to run the show and have the interim label taken off. McIntosh promised to carry out a full process to find the next head coach and the list of interested, qualified candidates will be plentiful with a proud program like UW.

Wisconsin and Chryst agree to lower buyout than reported

Moments after ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Wisconsin had let go of Paul Chryst, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Wisconsin would owe upwards of $16 million if fired without cause. Without getting into details, McIntosh said the number agreed with Chryst was “significantly less” than the numbers reported. “We’ll share more about the specifics of where we ended up with Paul at a future date soon," McIntosh said. "But what I can tell you today is that the number we agreed to is significantly less than the numbers that have been reported or the number that would’ve been due per the terms of his contract." Back on Jan. 28, Wisconsin announced that the UW athletic board approved a contract extension for Chryst that would run through Jan. 31, 2027. He was set to make $5.25 million this season after he received a pay raise a season ago, which was set to be put in place in 2020 but was set back due to the pandemic.

Delegation of staff still unclear