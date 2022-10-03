Takeaways from press conference with Chris McIntosh and Jim Leonhard
MADISON - A day after Wisconsin fell flat in the second half in a loss to Illinois, athletic director Chris McIntosh elected to move on from Paul Chryst and name Jim Leonhard the interim head coach.
BadgerBlitz.com offers some major takeaways from the press conference Sunday night with athletic director Chris McIntosh and Leonhard.
RELATED: UPDATED: Head coach Paul Chryst out, Jim Leonhard to take over at Wisconsin | Wisconsin's dismissal of Paul Chryst seems like an overreaction | Recruits react to Wisconsin's dismissal of Paul Chryst | What got Paul Chryst fired at Wisconsin | VIDEO: Chris McIntosh and Jim Leonhard speak on the coaching change | Wisconsin Badgers Head Coach Hot Board 1.0 | Chris McIntosh explains coaching change: 'I felt it was the right time' | Promotion to interim head coach a bittersweet moment for Jim Leonhard
McIntosh says full search will be carried out “when the time is right”
Interim head coach Jim Leonhard likely sits atop the big board of head coaching candidates who athletic director Chris McIntosh will consider when the season concludes. He is a Wisconsin native who played for the program, has connected with the players, has the pedigree and knows the program inside and out. That said, McIntosh made it clear the program would undergo a full search for the team’s next head coach.
“I think I owe it to this program to do a full search when the time is right,” McIntosh said Sunday night. “That topic is not today’s priority. Today’s priority was to take care of the kids in this program and from here on forward, the priority this week is to beat Northwestern and to do everything we can for our program but that’s as far as my thoughts have gone.”
Over the next seven games, Leonhard will get his audition to run the show and have the interim label taken off. McIntosh promised to carry out a full process to find the next head coach and the list of interested, qualified candidates will be plentiful with a proud program like UW.
Wisconsin and Chryst agree to lower buyout than reported
Moments after ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Wisconsin had let go of Paul Chryst, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Wisconsin would owe upwards of $16 million if fired without cause.
Without getting into details, McIntosh said the number agreed with Chryst was “significantly less” than the numbers reported.
“We’ll share more about the specifics of where we ended up with Paul at a future date soon," McIntosh said. "But what I can tell you today is that the number we agreed to is significantly less than the numbers that have been reported or the number that would’ve been due per the terms of his contract."
Back on Jan. 28, Wisconsin announced that the UW athletic board approved a contract extension for Chryst that would run through Jan. 31, 2027. He was set to make $5.25 million this season after he received a pay raise a season ago, which was set to be put in place in 2020 but was set back due to the pandemic.
Delegation of staff still unclear
With the shakeup along the staff, Leonhard wasn’t sure yet what the delegation of responsibilities would look like. Whether he would continue to call the defense, staff shakeups, and so on. Leonhard was speaking with reporters just a mere hours after the decision was made and a meeting was held with the team.
“To me, it’s so fresh right now,” he said. “We’re working through a lot of possible situations. Obviously going to do everything in my power to make sure the defensive plan is exactly where it needs to be for this week. Whether I’m calling or I’m handing off the responsibilities on game day, we’re not there yet.”
Outside linebackers coach Bobby April sticks out as the likely candidate to be promoted to defensive coordinator. In his fifth year on the staff, April joined the staff as the outside linebackers coach the same season Leonhard was promoted to defensive coordinator. Earlier this year it was reported by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman that Jim Harbaugh had interviewed April to fill the void as Michigan’s defensive coordinator.
Mark D’Onofrio is an option as well given his experience as a defensive coordinator at Temple, Miami and Houston. But this is his first year in the program after joining the staff in June.
“It’s been an interesting afternoon and really hasn’t had enough time to settle in as far as how this thing is going to play out the remainder of the season," Leonhard said. "But we’re going to get our guys ready to play and we’re going to put a good product on the field on Saturday because our guys understand the importance of this game."
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer
*Like us on Facebook