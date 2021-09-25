Takeaways from No. 18 Wisconsin's loss to No. 12 Notre Dame

CHICAGO, ILL. -- A catastrophic collapse enveloped the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers during the fourth quarter, leading to a 41-13 defeat to No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday inside Soldier Field. BadgerBlitz.com provides some key takeaways from the loss for UW (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten).

OFFENSE STILL OVERALL INEFFICIENT

Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Maybe the good news first? Wisconsin scored on all three drives within the red zone. However, two series ended with field goals and one with a touchdown. The bad (and there's a significant amount): UW only gained a total of 314 yards, converted just one of 14 third down opportunities and committed five turnovers together. Notre Dame shut down Paul Chryst's rushing attack -- which had shown degrees of success against Penn State and definitely Eastern Michigan. The Badgers gained a mere 74 yards on 28 carries. Their longest run went for 10 yards, and the Fighting Irish proved they could stop the run with containing their foes to just 2.6 yards per carry. Eleven of Wisconsin's 15 drives gained 20 yards or less. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw four more interceptions and also coughed up the ball on a fumble. Notre Dame only sacked him once, but the Fighting Irish defense was credited with five quarterback hurries. I should reiterate here, this defeat -- and the way UW fell -- does not all fall at one player's feet, especially on Saturday. Wisconsin has now scored 19 points per game this season. Against two Power Five programs this season, that average drops to 11.5 points per contest.

NOTRE DAME CAPITALIZES ON WISCONSIN TURNOVERS

Wisconsin's five turnovers led to 31 of Notre Dame's 41 points. Four of those takeaways came in the final 13 minutes of the game. Mertz's first interception of the day, picked off by cornerback Cam Hart, eventually led to a second-quarter, 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Coan to wide receiver Kevin Austin, Jr. Down 17-13 after a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by running back Chris Tyree, Justin Ademilola sacked Mertz, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Isaiah Foskey. Six plays later, backup quarterback Drew Pyne found Austin for a 16-yard touchdown to make it an 11-point deficit for UW. Hart's second interception of the game set up short field for Notre Dame to work with. Wisconsin held to a 3-and-out, but Jonathan Doerer connected on a 37-yard field goal to make it a 27-13 game.

UW still had 3:20 to work with down by 14, but two pick-sixes late in the fourth quarter by linebackers Jack Kiser and Drew White more than sealed the game in Notre Dame's favor.

DEFENSE PUTS PRESSURE ON NOTRE DAME, BUT IS NOT ENOUGH

The defense has played extremely well through its first three games, and Wisconsin outgained Notre Dame, 314-242 yards, on the afternoon. The Fighting Irish accumulated a minuscule three rushing yards on 32 carries (with -16 yards and -19 yards attributed to Pyne and Coan, respectively). The pressure exploded for Wisconsin with six official sacks and 12 tackles for loss against a Notre Dame offensive line that has yet to allow less than four a game. Defensive end Matt Henningsen believed the Badgers actually had more opportunities that they failed to capitalize on. "We had some chances to get back there that we actually didn't take advantage of," Henningsen after the game. "Hopefully we can improve on that kind of thing to get to the quarterback even more. On play action, on quicks even, getting a quarterback right away. That's our goal as a defensive front, always trying to do things like that." Notre Dame averaged over 300 yards through the air entering the game, Wisconsin really held Coan and Co. in check to 239 yards and 5-of-16 third down conversions on Saturday. Before exiting due to injury, Coan completed 15-of-29 for 158 yards and one touchdown. In an area of improvement needed for Jim Leonhard's unit, the Irish registered eight passing plays of 15 or more yards on the afternoon, according to StatBroadcast. Out of Notre Dame's 41 points, 21 came from special teams or pick-sixes not allowed by the defense. On top of that, the Irish's last offensive touchdown drive started in UW territory at the Badgers' 46-yard line, giving them a shortened field to work with.

A DEVASTATING FOURTH QUARTER KICKED OFF BY A SPECIAL TEAMS GAFFE