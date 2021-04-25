Wisconsin wrapped up its fourth week of spring practices with no healthy tailbacks and no scrimmage, choosing to simply put on shorts, jerseys, and helmets. The lack of a running game is problematic on many fronts considering the Badgers have no established veterans at the position and new running back coach Gary Brown – hired late last month – has had little time to evaluate the group on the field.

This year is different considering the Badgers’ injury report is growing, especially with key personnel.

MADISON, Wis. – In past spring schedules for the University of Wisconsin, the Badgers would normally use the second-to-last weekend practice for their most in-depth scrimmage of the season. After all, the Wisconsin coaching staff had no desire to use its televised spring practice to showcase much to curious coaches from other teams.

“A lot of the guys you hoped to get those reps in spring and what a great time for them, but we’re not able to take advantage of them,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “Can’t do anything about it now. We have meeting time with them and can do some fieldwork with them, but it’s unfortunate. Spring is such a great opportunity for them.

“Gary certainly doesn’t need practice coaching. He’s a heck of a football coach. You try to make the best of the situation you’re in, and he’s doing a good job trying to focus on the meeting part for most of them.”

UW has been down to one healthy tailback for weeks with scholarship backs Jalen Berger, Julius Davis, and Isaac Guerendo all sidelined with various injuries. That left walk-on, Brady Schipper, as the lone healthy tailback … until Saturday.

With Schipper out with a leg injury, redshirt junior walk-on Jacob Heyroth – who rushed for 2,909 yards and 36 touchdowns as a senior at Lodi (Wis.) HS – was the main back after recently being added to the spring roster.

“If you say who are you looking at, I thought (Schipper) was having a heck of a spring, taking the coaching and applying it,” Chryst said. “I saw him getting significantly better.”

It’s a concept that Chryst has driven home for years – those who practice generally improve. In part due to starters being out and others being available, the Badgers have improved their depth at multiple positions that were lacking it a year ago. Case and point, redshirt freshman Devin Chandler.

Not in the equation at the beginning of last season, Chandler took advantage of injuries to Stephan Bracey to take the team’s kickoff role and growing injuries at receiver to see reps within the offense over the final three games.

With seniors Danny Davis, Jack Dunn, and Kendric Pryor all returning for an extra year of eligibility, the staff has bounced Chandler around to get him better acclimated to other spots within the offense.

“When you do bounce them around, they get a better understanding of the whole picture,” Chryst said. “Early last year, how can you get him started. This spring, (he) has done some good things and has been available. Because of that, he’s been able to do a lot.”

Another healthy body that has thrived in spring is redshirt sophomore linebacker Maema Njongmeta. After suffering through a variety of health issues last season, Njongmeta has emerged as a reliable No.2 inside linebacker behind starters Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn.

“By being available to play and he’s got enough experience (that) he’s trusting it,” Chryst said. “You’re able to see him play because he’s out there, and it has been good. The reps that he gets on special teams are really important because there’s a guy who we think is very capable of helping this team in a number of different ways. Maema is a guy who has been able to take advantage of this spring and he’s better for it.”

Chryst is hopeful that Wisconsin could scrimmage in one of its final two practices, occurring Thursday and Friday.