With the high school season reaching its midway point, plenty of prospects in the states of Kentucky and Tennessee have raised their recruiting stock in the early portion of the season. Rivals.com highlights some of the stock risers in the 2025 and 2026 classes below.

*****

- Thompson registered 14 tackles and three sacks against IMG Academy (Fla.) to open the season, asserting himself as a equally dominant linebacker alongside 2024 linebacker and Tennessee commit Edwin Spillman. North Carolina and Virginia Tech are the latest schools to jump in the mix. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound prospect visited the Tar Heels earlier this season.

*****

- Alexander made a strong impression back in April at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Cincinnati and that has carried over into his play this fall. The three-star is pulling double-duty as a tight end, where he's hauled in 34 catches for 573 yards and eight touchdowns while at defensive end, he's tallied 44 tackles, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception. Notre Dame, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Purdue have all extended offers since his season began.

*****

- Following in the footsteps of his older brother, current Kentucky commit Elijah Groves, Isaiah has been turning heads with his combination of acceleration, shiftiness, and speed. Through six games, Groves has already rushed for 1,232 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 205.3 yards per game. The three-star recently picked up an offer from Missouri and noted that Kentucky is another team sticking out in his recruiting process early on.

*****

- Dodson has formed quite the one-two punch on Collierville's offense alongside Missouri quarterback commit Aidan Glover. Through six games, the three-star has hauled in 32 catches for 502 yards and three scores. Dodson is a deep-ball threat with his 4.4 speed and ability to make contested high-point catches. Missouri, Tennessee, and Mississippi State are early standouts in his recruiting process.

*****

- King flashed his playmaking abilities back in April at the Rivals Camp Series in Cincinnati and he's continuing to turn heads throughout the fall, hauling in 25 catches for 553 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. He's currently averaging 22.1 yards per catch, showing why he's one of the most explosive players in the 2026 class. Louisville and Purdue recently offered, joining programs like Auburn, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.

*****