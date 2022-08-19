Sting Factor: Ashton Sanders backs off pledge to Cal

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit. ***** MORE STING FACTOR: Keon Keeley decommits from Notre Dame CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board *****

THE STORYLINE

When Ashton Sanders committed to Cal in late June, it was a major victory for the Golden Bears since the three-star defensive tackle picked them over Wisconsin. The Los Angeles Cathedral standout visited both of his top teams earlier in June, weighed both programs and even called the trip to Madison “eye-opening.” But after lots of consideration, Cal won out for his services. But in recent days, Sanders backed off his commitment to the Golden Bears that lasted not even two months and is now back on the market.

*****

LOCAL REACTION

"Position-wise, this is not the biggest setback. Cal is pretty well-stocked on the defensive line at the moment and has two other commits, including Tiu Afalava, who is projected to come in at defensive tackle. "The bigger problem here is that Sanders was one of the more high-profile commits in a thin class for the Golden Bears and one of the few spotlight recruiting battles they had won this cycle. Cal needs some positive momentum in recruiting and this isn't going to help in that regard." - Ryan Young, GoldenBearReport.com Sting Factor: 7

*****

NATIONAL REACTION