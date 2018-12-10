If 2019 wide receiver Stephan Bracey wasn't already excited about signing and sending in his national letter of intent to Wisconsin in a few days, his official visit to Madison over the weekend certainly seems to have helped.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound prospect from Kentwood, Mich., was part of a group of players who took their official visit to Wisconsin this weekend, and the three-star prospect told BadgerBlitz.com that he had a great time getting to know his future teammates and coaches.