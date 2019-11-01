Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2020 class: November Edition
With Wisconsin sitting on 17 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the latest edition of the State of the 2020 Class.
Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to go without a scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback.
Scholarships seniors: None
Top targets: N/A
Potential walk(s): Jason Ceniti, Andrew Thomas
What's next?
After missing on its top three targets - Max Johnson (LSU), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - in the 2020 class, Wisconsin is not expected to take a scholarship quarterback in this cycle. With that, assistant coach Jon Budmayr will likely look to add a preferred walk-on to help with the depth on the current roster.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back.
Top target(s): Kevontre Bradford, Jo'Quavious Marks, Len'Neth Whitehead, Jalen Berger
Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw
What's next?
Wisconsin certainly has some intriguing options remaining at running backs. Kevontre Bradford and Jo'Quavious Marks have already taken official visits to UW, with Len'Neth Whitehead and Jalen Berger expected on campus next weekend. Other options for position coach John Settle include Virginia Tech commit Jordan Brunson, along with Justin Brown, Daveon Hunter, Marcus Yarns, Myles Bailey and RJ Smith, among others.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitments from receivers Chimere Dike and Isaac Smith.
Top target(s): N/A
Potential walk(s): Matthias Algarin, Haakon Anderson
Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor
What's next?
With commitments from Chimere Dike and Isaac Smith, Wisconsin is likely done at the position, though the staff has shown interest in Ohio's Chris Scott. Matthias Algarin, who visited Wisconsin officially last month, is a track athlete who could also play receiver at the next level.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star tight ends Cole Dakovich and Cam Large
Top target(s): N/A
Potential walk(s): Vaughan Breit, Bill Wyatt
Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville
What's next?
After signing two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin will likely to do the same in this cycle after word surfaced that Cole Dakovich would begin on offense as opposed to outside linebacker. Cam Large, who committed this summer over offers from Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, was a big addition for the coaching staff.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take five offensive linemen in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Ben Barten, Dylan Barrett and Tanor Bortolini.
Top target(s): N/A
Potential walk(s): Sean Timmis (committed), Kerry Kodanko (committed), Daniel Forystek, Easton Kilty
Scholarships seniors: David Moorman, Jason Erdmann
What's next?
Offensive line was arguably the biggest position of need in the 2020 class, and the Badgers landed five scholarship commitments at the position. In-state seniors Sean Timmis and Kerry Kodanko turned down multiple scholarships to walk on at Wisconsin as well.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two defensive linemen in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitments from projected defensive ends Cade McDonald and James Thompson.
Top target(s): N/A
Potential walk(s): Gavin Meyer
Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff
What's next?
Cade McDonald and James Thompson are locked in at defensive end for the Badgers. On the inside, it appears the staff will go without a scholarship nose guard. Gavin Meyer would be a huge get as a potential walk-on.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take five linebackers in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected outside linebackers Nick Herbig and Aaron Witt, as well as three-star inside linebackers Malik Reed and Jordan Turner.
Top target(s): Kaden Johnson
Potential walk(s): Ross Gengler (committed), Riley Nowakowski
Scholarships seniors: Zack Baun, Chris Orr, Tyler Johnson
What's next?
There appears to be room for one more linebacker in this class, and four-star Kaden Johnson, who visited officially in June and again unofficially in September, is atop the wishlist. The four-star standout is also looking at Minnesota, LSU, Nebraska and Oregon State.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive back in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from a projected cornerback Max Lofy.
Top target(s): Nate Valcarcel
Potential walk(s): Amaun Williams (committed), Isaac Richards
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Max Lofy, who committed in July over offers from Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Arizona State, among others, could be the lone scholarship defensive back Wisconsin takes in this cycle. Should room open up late, though, keep an eye on in-state safety Nate Valcarcel, who had a big senior season at Whitnall High School..
ATHLETE
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one athlete in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment Preston Zachman.
Top target(s): N/A
Scholarships seniors: N/A
What's next?
Linebacker is likely the most realistic fit for recent commit Preston Zachman, but safety and even some positions on offense are still on the table.
SPECIAL TEAMS
How many will they take? Wisconsin will look to take at least two walk-on specialists in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from preferred walk-ons Jack Van Dyke (kicker) and Duncan McKinley (long snapper).
Scholarships seniors: Punter Anthony Lotti and kicker Zach Hintze
What's next?
With Jack Van Dyke and Duncan McKinley in the mix, Wisconsin is likely full on special teams for 2020.
PROJECTED 2020 CLASS
QB (0)
RB (1) - Jordan Brunson
WR (2) - Chimere Dike, Isaac Smith
TE (2) - Cole Dakovich, Cam Large
OL (5) - Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Dylan Barrett, Ben Barten, Tanor Bortolini
DL (2) - Cade McDonald, James Thompson
LB (5) - Malik Reed, Nick Herbig, Jordan Turner, Aaron Witt, Kaden Johnson
DB (1) - Max Lofy
ATH (1) - Preston Zachman
SP (0)
Preferred walk-ons: Sean Timmis, Ross Gengler, Jack Van Dyke, Duncan McKinley, Amaun Williams, Korey Kodanko, Riley Nowakowski
TOTAL: 19