With Wisconsin sitting on 17 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the latest edition of the State of the 2020 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr (Jake Kocorowski)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to go without a scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback. Scholarships seniors: None Top targets: N/A Potential walk(s): Jason Ceniti, Andrew Thomas What's next? After missing on its top three targets - Max Johnson (LSU), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - in the 2020 class, Wisconsin is not expected to take a scholarship quarterback in this cycle. With that, assistant coach Jon Budmayr will likely look to add a preferred walk-on to help with the depth on the current roster.

RUNNING BACKS

Jalen Berger (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chimere Dike (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitments from receivers Chimere Dike and Isaac Smith. Top target(s): N/A Potential walk(s): Matthias Algarin, Haakon Anderson Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor What's next? With commitments from Chimere Dike and Isaac Smith, Wisconsin is likely done at the position, though the staff has shown interest in Ohio's Chris Scott. Matthias Algarin, who visited Wisconsin officially last month, is a track athlete who could also play receiver at the next level.

TIGHT ENDS

Cam Large (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star tight ends Cole Dakovich and Cam Large Top target(s): N/A Potential walk(s): Vaughan Breit, Bill Wyatt Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville What's next? After signing two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin will likely to do the same in this cycle after word surfaced that Cole Dakovich would begin on offense as opposed to outside linebacker. Cam Large, who committed this summer over offers from Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, was a big addition for the coaching staff.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ben Barten (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Cade McDonald (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two defensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitments from projected defensive ends Cade McDonald and James Thompson. Top target(s): N/A Potential walk(s): Gavin Meyer Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff What's next? Cade McDonald and James Thompson are locked in at defensive end for the Badgers. On the inside, it appears the staff will go without a scholarship nose guard. Gavin Meyer would be a huge get as a potential walk-on.

LINEBACKERS

Aaron Witt (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Max Lofy

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive back in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from a projected cornerback Max Lofy. Top target(s): Nate Valcarcel Potential walk(s): Amaun Williams (committed), Isaac Richards Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Max Lofy, who committed in July over offers from Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Arizona State, among others, could be the lone scholarship defensive back Wisconsin takes in this cycle. Should room open up late, though, keep an eye on in-state safety Nate Valcarcel, who had a big senior season at Whitnall High School..

ATHLETE

Preston Zachman

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one athlete in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment Preston Zachman. Top target(s): N/A Scholarships seniors: N/A

What's next? Linebacker is likely the most realistic fit for recent commit Preston Zachman, but safety and even some positions on offense are still on the table.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jack Van Dyke (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin will look to take at least two walk-on specialists in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from preferred walk-ons Jack Van Dyke (kicker) and Duncan McKinley (long snapper). Scholarships seniors: Punter Anthony Lotti and kicker Zach Hintze What's next?

With Jack Van Dyke and Duncan McKinley in the mix, Wisconsin is likely full on special teams for 2020.

PROJECTED 2020 CLASS