Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2020 class: November Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
With Wisconsin sitting on 17 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the latest edition of the State of the 2020 Class.

Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr
Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr (Jake Kocorowski)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to go without a scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback.

Scholarships seniors: None

Top targets: N/A

Potential walk(s): Jason Ceniti, Andrew Thomas

What's next?

After missing on its top three targets - Max Johnson (LSU), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - in the 2020 class, Wisconsin is not expected to take a scholarship quarterback in this cycle. With that, assistant coach Jon Budmayr will likely look to add a preferred walk-on to help with the depth on the current roster.

RUNNING BACKS

Jalen Berger
Jalen Berger (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2020 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back.

Top target(s): Kevontre Bradford, Jo'Quavious Marks, Len'Neth Whitehead, Jalen Berger

Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw

What's next?

Wisconsin certainly has some intriguing options remaining at running backs. Kevontre Bradford and Jo'Quavious Marks have already taken official visits to UW, with Len'Neth Whitehead and Jalen Berger expected on campus next weekend. Other options for position coach John Settle include Virginia Tech commit Jordan Brunson, along with Justin Brown, Daveon Hunter, Marcus Yarns, Myles Bailey and RJ Smith, among others.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chimere Dike
Chimere Dike (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2020 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitments from receivers Chimere Dike and Isaac Smith.

Top target(s): N/A

Potential walk(s): Matthias Algarin, Haakon Anderson

Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor

What's next?

With commitments from Chimere Dike and Isaac Smith, Wisconsin is likely done at the position, though the staff has shown interest in Ohio's Chris Scott. Matthias Algarin, who visited Wisconsin officially last month, is a track athlete who could also play receiver at the next level.

TIGHT ENDS

Cam Large
Cam Large (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2020 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star tight ends Cole Dakovich and Cam Large

Top target(s): N/A

Potential walk(s): Vaughan Breit, Bill Wyatt

Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville

What's next?

After signing two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin will likely to do the same in this cycle after word surfaced that Cole Dakovich would begin on offense as opposed to outside linebacker. Cam Large, who committed this summer over offers from Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, was a big addition for the coaching staff.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ben Barten
Ben Barten (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take five offensive linemen in the 2020 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Ben Barten, Dylan Barrett and Tanor Bortolini.

Top target(s): N/A

Potential walk(s): Sean Timmis (committed), Kerry Kodanko (committed), Daniel Forystek, Easton Kilty

Scholarships seniors: David Moorman, Jason Erdmann

What's next?

Offensive line was arguably the biggest position of need in the 2020 class, and the Badgers landed five scholarship commitments at the position. In-state seniors Sean Timmis and Kerry Kodanko turned down multiple scholarships to walk on at Wisconsin as well.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Cade McDonald
Cade McDonald (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two defensive linemen in the 2020 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitments from projected defensive ends Cade McDonald and James Thompson.

Top target(s): N/A

Potential walk(s): Gavin Meyer

Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff

What's next?

Cade McDonald and James Thompson are locked in at defensive end for the Badgers. On the inside, it appears the staff will go without a scholarship nose guard. Gavin Meyer would be a huge get as a potential walk-on.

LINEBACKERS

Aaron Witt
Aaron Witt (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take five linebackers in the 2020 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected outside linebackers Nick Herbig and Aaron Witt, as well as three-star inside linebackers Malik Reed and Jordan Turner.

Top target(s): Kaden Johnson

Potential walk(s): Ross Gengler (committed), Riley Nowakowski

Scholarships seniors: Zack Baun, Chris Orr, Tyler Johnson

What's next?

There appears to be room for one more linebacker in this class, and four-star Kaden Johnson, who visited officially in June and again unofficially in September, is atop the wishlist. The four-star standout is also looking at Minnesota, LSU, Nebraska and Oregon State.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Max Lofy
Max Lofy

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive back in the 2020 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from a projected cornerback Max Lofy.

Top target(s): Nate Valcarcel

Potential walk(s): Amaun Williams (committed), Isaac Richards

Scholarships seniors: None

What's next?

Max Lofy, who committed in July over offers from Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Arizona State, among others, could be the lone scholarship defensive back Wisconsin takes in this cycle. Should room open up late, though, keep an eye on in-state safety Nate Valcarcel, who had a big senior season at Whitnall High School..

ATHLETE

Preston Zachman
Preston Zachman

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one athlete in the 2020 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment Preston Zachman.

Top target(s): N/A

Scholarships seniors: N/A

What's next?

Linebacker is likely the most realistic fit for recent commit Preston Zachman, but safety and even some positions on offense are still on the table.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jack Van Dyke
Jack Van Dyke (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin will look to take at least two walk-on specialists in the 2020 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from preferred walk-ons Jack Van Dyke (kicker) and Duncan McKinley (long snapper).

Scholarships seniors: Punter Anthony Lotti and kicker Zach Hintze

What's next?

With Jack Van Dyke and Duncan McKinley in the mix, Wisconsin is likely full on special teams for 2020.

PROJECTED 2020 CLASS

QB (0)

RB (1) - Jordan Brunson

WR (2) - Chimere Dike, Isaac Smith

TE (2) - Cole Dakovich, Cam Large

OL (5) - Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Dylan Barrett, Ben Barten, Tanor Bortolini

DL (2) - Cade McDonald, James Thompson

LB (5) - Malik Reed, Nick Herbig, Jordan Turner, Aaron Witt, Kaden Johnson

DB (1) - Max Lofy

ATH (1) - Preston Zachman

SP (0)

Preferred walk-ons: Sean Timmis, Ross Gengler, Jack Van Dyke, Duncan McKinley, Amaun Williams, Korey Kodanko, Riley Nowakowski

TOTAL: 19

