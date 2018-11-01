With Wisconsin sitting on 14 commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the senior cycle.

QUARTERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz. Scholarships seniors: Zero Potential walk-on(s): John Paci What's next? Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this past fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Since then, quarterback recruiting in 2019 has revolved solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. This summer, though, the Rivals100 prospect completely shut down his recruitment as he prepares for early enrollment at UW.

RUNNING BACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback and one fullback in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tailback Julius Davis. Scholarships seniors: Chris James, Taiwan Deal, Alec Ingold (fullback) Potential walk-on(s): Drew Hennessey (fullback), Evan Hull What's next? Commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2019 class, Julius Davis, who chose the Badgers over an offer from Buffalo and strong interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois, among others, will bring a physical presence to UW's backfield when he arrives on campus. He could very well be joined by fullback Quan Easterling, who picked up an offer from UW earlier this week. Look for the Badgers to get the Akron commit on campus for an official visit as early as possible.

WIDE RECEIVERS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from two-star athlete Marcus Graham. Scholarships seniors: None Potential walk-on(s): Cooper Nelson, Nick Webley, Howie Newbauer, Sawyer Maly, Wesley Juszczak What's next? Though he's listed as an athlete, Marcus Graham, who missed all of his senior season with a knee injury, will likely wind up at receiver when he arrives on campus. A recent offer to Western Michigan commit Stephan Bracey indicates position coach Ted Gilmore is looking to add a second wide out in this class. The Badgers should be able to flip his commitment before the December early signing period.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three defensive backs in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected defensive backs James Williams, Dean Engram and Semar Melvin. Scholarships seniors: None Potential walk-on(s): Thomas Hartlieb, Jackson Cooney What's next? Wisconsin started the month of June without a commitment from a projected defensive back. But after two big official-visit weekends, the staff finished with three pledges from corners Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams. Unless something changes this fall, that will likely be the final scholarship count at the position come December.