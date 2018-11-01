State of the 2019 class: November
With Wisconsin sitting on 14 commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the senior cycle.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz.
Scholarships seniors: Zero
Potential walk-on(s): John Paci
What's next?
Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this past fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Since then, quarterback recruiting in 2019 has revolved solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. This summer, though, the Rivals100 prospect completely shut down his recruitment as he prepares for early enrollment at UW.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback and one fullback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tailback Julius Davis.
Scholarships seniors: Chris James, Taiwan Deal, Alec Ingold (fullback)
Potential walk-on(s): Drew Hennessey (fullback), Evan Hull
What's next?
Commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2019 class, Julius Davis, who chose the Badgers over an offer from Buffalo and strong interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois, among others, will bring a physical presence to UW's backfield when he arrives on campus. He could very well be joined by fullback Quan Easterling, who picked up an offer from UW earlier this week. Look for the Badgers to get the Akron commit on campus for an official visit as early as possible.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from two-star athlete Marcus Graham.
Scholarships seniors: None
Potential walk-on(s): Cooper Nelson, Nick Webley, Howie Newbauer, Sawyer Maly, Wesley Juszczak
What's next?
Though he's listed as an athlete, Marcus Graham, who missed all of his senior season with a knee injury, will likely wind up at receiver when he arrives on campus. A recent offer to Western Michigan commit Stephan Bracey indicates position coach Ted Gilmore is looking to add a second wide out in this class. The Badgers should be able to flip his commitment before the December early signing period.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star Hayden Rucci and three-star Clay Cundiff.
Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville
Potential walk-on(s): Michael Cerniglia, Mitchell Stanchina
What's next?
Wisconsin hit on arguably its top tight end target in the 2019 class in February when Hayden Rucci committed to the Badgers. The No. 1 junior in Pennsylvania, who visited officially in June, chose UW over scholarships from Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Duke, Michigan State and Minnesota, among many others. Eight months later, position coach Mickey Turner found his second tight end in this class, as the Badgers flipped Kansas commit Clay Cundiff during an official visit last month.
In the last few days, it would appear the staff is, at the very least, still evaluating tight end options. Kyle Patterson and Tyler Foster are both worth keeping an eye on down the stretch.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three offensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from four-star Logan Brown and three-star Joe Tippmann.
Scholarships seniors: Micah Kapoi, Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter
Potential walk-on(s): Nick Basten
What's next?
Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann were big gets for the staff early in the process, but things have been quiet since. The Bryce Benhart sweepstakes are finally over after his recent commitment to Nebraska, and it will be interesting to see if the staff extends any new scholarships this month. Ron Carr, Nick Pendely, Ira Henry, Sam Vaughan, Jonathan Allen and Leif Engstrand, among others, are all worth watching.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four defensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and three-star defensive end Gio Paez.
Scholarships seniors: Olive Sagapolu
Potential walk-on(s): Logan O'Brien
What's next?
With Keeanu Benton and Gio Paez locked in, Rodas Johnson, who has Wisconsin in his top three (along with Texas and Penn State) is the top target. Behind him, the staff recently hosted three-star nose guard Simote Pepa, who also has offers from Oregon, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Washington, among others.
Sio Nofoagatoto'a (Indiana), Will Smart (Wake Forest), Evan Bennett (Oregon State) are all potential flip candidates down the stretch.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three or four linebackers in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star linebacker Leo Chenal and four-star linebacker Spencer Lytle.
Scholarships seniors: Ryan Connelly, TJ Edwards, Andrew Van Ginkel
Potential walk-on(s): Derik LeCaptain, Jackson Kollath, Tatum Grass
What's next?
Two big targets, Nick Jackson (Virginia) and Jared Casey (Oregon), recently came offer the board. With that, the staff offered and officially hosted Mohamed Toure, a two-star Rutgers commit, last month. And this weekend, JD Bertrand and Maema Njongmeta are both scheduled to be on campus. Njongmeta, a three-star prospect from Illinois, is expected to leave Madison committed to the Badgers.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three defensive backs in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected defensive backs James Williams, Dean Engram and Semar Melvin.
Scholarships seniors: None
Potential walk-on(s): Thomas Hartlieb, Jackson Cooney
What's next?
Wisconsin started the month of June without a commitment from a projected defensive back. But after two big official-visit weekends, the staff finished with three pledges from corners Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams. Unless something changes this fall, that will likely be the final scholarship count at the position come December.
_____________________________________
PROJECTED CLASS
(1) QB - Graham Mertz
(2) RB - Julius Davis, Quan Easterling
(2) TE - Hayden Rucci, Clay Cundiff
(2) WR - Marcus Graham, Stephan Bracey
(3) OL - Logan Brown, Joe Tippmann, Ron Carr
(4) DL - Keeanu Benton, Gio Paez, Rodas Johnson, Evan Bennett
(3) LB - Leo Chenal, Spencer Lytle, Maema Njiongmeta
(3) DB - Semar Melvin, Dean Engram, James Williams
Committed walk-ons: K Blake Wilcox, LS Peter Bowden
Total: 20
*Italics = Committed*