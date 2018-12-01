With Wisconsin sitting on 17 commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the senior cycle.

QUARTERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz. Scholarships seniors: Zero Potential walk-on(s): John Paci, Leo Kelly What's next? Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this past fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Since then, quarterback recruiting in 2019 has revolved solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. This summer, though, the Rivals100 prospect completely shut down his recruitment before leading his Blue Valley North team to a state title appearance in Kansas. Mertz is expected to enroll early at UW.

RUNNING BACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback and potentially one fullback in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tailback Julius Davis. Scholarships seniors: Chris James, Taiwan Deal, Alec Ingold (fullback) Potential walk-on(s): Drew Hennessey (fullback), Evan Hull What's next? Commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2019 class, Julius Davis, who missed a good chunk of his senior season due to injury, will bring a physical presence to UW's backfield when he arrives on campus. He could very well be joined by fullback Quan Easterling, who picked up an offer from UW last month. Look for the Badgers to get the Akron commit on campus for an official visit at some point this month.

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

LINEBACKERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three or four defensive backs in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected defensive backs James Williams, Dean Engram and Semar Melvin. Scholarships seniors: None

Potential walk-on(s): Thomas Hartlieb, Jackson Cooney What's next? Wisconsin started the month of June without a commitment from a projected defensive back. But after two big official-visit weekends, the staff finished with three pledges from corners Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams. Looking at the best available remaining prospects on their board, the Badgers recently extended an offer to Colorado commit Titus Toler, who is teammates with Spencer Lytle at St. John Bosco. The projected safety is expected to visit officially this month. Beyond Toler, the Badgers are also looking late at Michael Axelrood, who visited unofficially last weekend. ____________________________________________

