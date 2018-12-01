State of the 2019 class: December
With Wisconsin sitting on 17 commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the senior cycle.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz.
Scholarships seniors: Zero
Potential walk-on(s): John Paci, Leo Kelly
What's next?
Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this past fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Since then, quarterback recruiting in 2019 has revolved solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. This summer, though, the Rivals100 prospect completely shut down his recruitment before leading his Blue Valley North team to a state title appearance in Kansas. Mertz is expected to enroll early at UW.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback and potentially one fullback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tailback Julius Davis.
Scholarships seniors: Chris James, Taiwan Deal, Alec Ingold (fullback)
Potential walk-on(s): Drew Hennessey (fullback), Evan Hull
What's next?
Commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2019 class, Julius Davis, who missed a good chunk of his senior season due to injury, will bring a physical presence to UW's backfield when he arrives on campus. He could very well be joined by fullback Quan Easterling, who picked up an offer from UW last month. Look for the Badgers to get the Akron commit on campus for an official visit at some point this month.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Stephan Bracey.
Scholarships seniors: None
Potential walk-on(s): Cooper Nelson, Nick Webley, Howie Newbauer, Sawyer Maly, Wesley Juszczak
What's next?
Wisconsin added newly-minted three-star Stephan Bracey, a former Western Michigan commit, to its class in November. And unless position coach Ted Gilmore extends a late offer to a prospect like Jake Bailey, Mohamed Toure or Tre'Von Morgan, the Badgers may sign just one wide out this month.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star Hayden Rucci and three-star Clay Cundiff.
Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville
Potential walk-on(s): Michael Cerniglia, Mitchell Stanchina, Nicholas Kallerup
What's next?
Wisconsin hit on arguably its top tight end target in the 2019 class in February when Hayden Rucci committed to the Badgers. The No. 1 junior in Pennsylvania, who visited officially in June, chose UW over scholarships from Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Duke, Michigan State and Minnesota, among many others. Eight months later, position coach Mickey Turner found his second tight end in this class, as the Badgers flipped Kansas commit Clay Cundiff during an official visit last month.
In the last few weeks, it would appear the staff is, at the very least, still evaluating tight end options. Kyle Patterson and Tyler Foster are both worth keeping an eye on down the stretch, as is junior college prospect Travis Koontz, who is originally from Ohio.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two offensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from four-star Logan Brown and three-star Joe Tippmann.
Scholarships seniors: Micah Kapoi, Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter
Potential walk-on(s): Nick Basten
What's next?
Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann were big gets for the staff early in the process, but things have been quiet since. So quiet that Wisconsin may actually be set on signing just those two in the 2019 class. With redshirt freshman Josh Seltzner now on scholarship and as many as four commitments (Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Ben Barten and Dylan Barrett) at the position in the 2020 class, taking two seems ever more likely.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three or four defensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from defensive tackles Keeanu Benton and Rodas Johnson, and defensive end Gio Paez.
Scholarships seniors: Olive Sagapolu
Potential walk-on(s): Logan O'Brien
What's next?
With Keeanu Benton, Gio Paez and Rodas Johnson locked in, the staff is sitting pretty well on the defensive line. Still, position coach Inoke Breckterfield would love to add a fourth prospect to his group if possible.
Simote Pepa, who also has offers from Oregon, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Washington, among others, is atop the wishlist after visiting officially this fall. Sio Nofoagatoto'a (Indiana), Will Smart (Wake Forest), Evan Bennett (Oregon State) and Na’im Rodman (Colorado) are all potential flip candidates down the stretch.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four or five linebackers in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Maema Njongmeta, as well as projected outside linebackers Spencer Lytle and Skyler Meyers.
Scholarships seniors: Ryan Connelly, TJ Edwards, Andrew Van Ginkel
Potential walk-on(s): Jackson Cloyd
What's next?
Wisconsin has four (two outside and two inside) linebackers locked up so far. The question now: does it have room for a fifth? After JD Bertrand's commitment to Notre Dame, Rutgers commit Mohamed Toure, who visited officially this fall, is likely atop the list. But the staff is also evaluating a handful of prospects at the moment, a list that includes Jackson Cloyd, Ja'Darien Boykin, Christopher Smith and Richard Kinley, among others.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three or four defensive backs in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected defensive backs James Williams, Dean Engram and Semar Melvin.
Scholarships seniors: None
Potential walk-on(s): Thomas Hartlieb, Jackson Cooney
What's next?
Wisconsin started the month of June without a commitment from a projected defensive back. But after two big official-visit weekends, the staff finished with three pledges from corners Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams.
Looking at the best available remaining prospects on their board, the Badgers recently extended an offer to Colorado commit Titus Toler, who is teammates with Spencer Lytle at St. John Bosco. The projected safety is expected to visit officially this month. Beyond Toler, the Badgers are also looking late at Michael Axelrood, who visited unofficially last weekend.
____________________________________________
PROJECTED CLASS
(1) QB - Graham Mertz
(2) RB - Julius Davis, Quan Easterling
(2) TE - Hayden Rucci, Clay Cundiff
(1) WR - Stephan Bracey
(2) OL - Logan Brown, Joe Tippmann
(3) DL - Keeanu Benton, Gio Paez, Rodas Johnson
(4) LB - Leo Chenal, Spencer Lytle, Maema Njiongmeta, Skyler Meyers
(4) DB - Semar Melvin, Dean Engram, James Williams, Titus Toler
Committed walk-ons: K Blake Wilcox, LS Peter Bowden, LB Tate Grass, LB Jackson Kollath
Total: 19
*Italics = Committed*