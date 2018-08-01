With Wisconsin sitting on 12 commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the senior cycle.

QUARTERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz. Scholarships seniors: Zero What's next? Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this past fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Since then, quarterback recruiting in 2019 has revolved solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. This summer, though, the Rivals100 prospect completely shut down his recruitment as he prepares for his senior season and early enrollment at UW.

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from two-star athlete Marcus Graham. Scholarships seniors: None Potential walk-on(s): Cooper Nelson What's next? Though he's listed as an athlete, Marcus Graham will likely wind up at receiver when he arrives on campus. And with Wisconsin's depth at the position, the staff could probably get away with just taking him in this cycle. It will be interesting to see if new options pop up this fall, but for now it looks like Graham will be it.

TIGHT ENDS

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four defensive linemen in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and three-star defensive end Gio Paez. Scholarships seniors: Olive Sagapolu Potential walk-on(s): Jake Rock What's next? With Keeanu Benton and Gio Paez locked in and Etinosa Reuben committed to Clemson, the staff is working on the two other official visitors they hosted in June: Tackles Isaiah Gibson and Rodas Johnson. Johnson has not talked about a timeline but Gibson, who has also taken officials to Minnesota and Purdue, plans to announce in mid-September. The three-star prospect from Ohio recently picked up offer from Georgia and Florida. Simote Pepa could also be a later option if the staff misses on Gibson or Johnson.

LINEBACKERS

CORNERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three cornerbacks in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected cornerbacks James Williams, Dean Engram and Semar Melvin. Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Wisconsin started the month of June without a commitment from a projected cornerback. But after two big official-visit weekends, the staff finished with three pledges from corners Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams. Unless something changes this fall, that will likely be the final scholarship count at the position come December. _____________________________________

SAFETIES

How many will they take? Wisconsin may take one safety in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety Scholarships seniors: D'Cota Dixon, Evan Bondoc What's next? After Bryson Shaw's decommitment, the Badgers may not take a scholarship safety in this cycle. Ishmael Burdine, a three-star prospect from Louisiana, included UW in his top 10, but there is no guarantee he'll visit before making a final decision.

SPECIALISTS

How many will they take? Wisconsin could take one scholarship kicker in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist in the 2019 class. Scholarships seniors: Rafael Gaglianone, P.J. Rosowski Potential walk-on(s): Blake Wilcox (K), Peter Bowden (LS) What's next? It wouldn't be shocking to see Wisconsin use a scholarship on a kicker in the 2019 class, though no offers went out after two specialists camps in June. The new plan could be to get by with in-state senior Blake Wilcox, who recently picked up a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers. Long snapper Peter Bowden also has a preferred walk-on offer. _____________________________________

PROJECTED CLASS