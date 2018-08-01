State of the 2019 class: August
With Wisconsin sitting on 12 commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the senior cycle.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz.
Scholarships seniors: Zero
What's next?
Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this past fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Since then, quarterback recruiting in 2019 has revolved solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. This summer, though, the Rivals100 prospect completely shut down his recruitment as he prepares for his senior season and early enrollment at UW.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tailback Julius Davis.
Scholarships seniors: Chris James, Taiwan Deal, Alec Ingold (fullback)
Potential walk-on(s): Drew Hennessey (fullback)
What's next?
Commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2019 class, Julius Davis, who chose the Badgers over an offer from Buffalo and strong interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois, among others, will bring a physical presence to UW's backfield when he arrives on campus. The three-star prospect was also hot on the recruiting front this winter and spring with scholarships from Notre Dame, LSU and USC; Alabama, Michigan and Florida State were also interested. Davis, though, is also rock solid after an official visit in June.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from two-star athlete Marcus Graham.
Scholarships seniors: None
Potential walk-on(s): Cooper Nelson
What's next?
Though he's listed as an athlete, Marcus Graham will likely wind up at receiver when he arrives on campus. And with Wisconsin's depth at the position, the staff could probably get away with just taking him in this cycle. It will be interesting to see if new options pop up this fall, but for now it looks like Graham will be it.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star tight end Hayden Rucci.
Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville
Potential walk-on(s): William Enneking
What's next?
Wisconsin hit on arguably its top tight end target in the 2019 class in February when Hayden Rucci committed to the Badgers. The No. 1 junior in Pennsylvania, who visited officially in June, chose UW over scholarships from Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Duke, Michigan State and Minnesota, among many others.
Hudson Henry, who included Wisconsin in his top five, is still on the Badgers' list. The belief, though, is that the top TE in the country will stay home to play for Arkansas. The Badgers are also in the mix for Nebraska tight end Chris Hickman, though many feel he will also stay close to home and play for the Cornhuskers. A new offer recently went out to Josiah Miamen, a three-star prospect from Illinois, and he could be UW's most realistic option at this point.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four offensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from four-star Logan Brown and three-star Joe Tippmann.
Scholarships seniors: Micah Kapoi, Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter
Potential walk-on(s): Nick Basten
What's next?
Plugging Logan Brown at one of the tackle spots to go along with a swing player like Joe Tippmann is big for the staff this early in the process. Both are "Tier 1" prospects in the eyes of the coaching staff. Bryce Benhart, who visited officially in June, is UW's top tackle target moving forward. But if the staff wants to add a fourth player to this class, new offers will likely need to be extended. Tyler Cooper, Leif Engstrand, Ben Scott, Kyle Jornigan, Michael Lynn, JD Duplain and Jarrod Hufford, among others, are all options should that happen.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four defensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and three-star defensive end Gio Paez.
Scholarships seniors: Olive Sagapolu
Potential walk-on(s): Jake Rock
What's next?
With Keeanu Benton and Gio Paez locked in and Etinosa Reuben committed to Clemson, the staff is working on the two other official visitors they hosted in June: Tackles Isaiah Gibson and Rodas Johnson. Johnson has not talked about a timeline but Gibson, who has also taken officials to Minnesota and Purdue, plans to announce in mid-September. The three-star prospect from Ohio recently picked up offer from Georgia and Florida. Simote Pepa could also be a later option if the staff misses on Gibson or Johnson.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three linebackers in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star linebacker Leo Chenal.
Scholarships seniors: Ryan Connelly, TJ Edwards, Andrew Van Ginkel, Arrington Farrar
Potential walk-on(s): Derik LeCaptain, Jackson Kollath, Dylan Hendricks, Matthew Wedig
What's next?
Wisconsin recently saw two big targets come off the board when Nick Henrich (Nebraska) and Lance Dixon (Penn State) both made their college decisions. Next up is three-star Spencer Lytle, who will choose between Clemson and Wisconsin on Aug. 4. A new offer recently went out to Nick Jackson, and the staff is working to get the three-star inside linebacker from Georgia on campus for an official visit.
CORNERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three cornerbacks in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected cornerbacks James Williams, Dean Engram and Semar Melvin.
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Wisconsin started the month of June without a commitment from a projected cornerback. But after two big official-visit weekends, the staff finished with three pledges from corners Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams. Unless something changes this fall, that will likely be the final scholarship count at the position come December.
SAFETIES
How many will they take? Wisconsin may take one safety in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety
Scholarships seniors: D'Cota Dixon, Evan Bondoc
What's next?
After Bryson Shaw's decommitment, the Badgers may not take a scholarship safety in this cycle. Ishmael Burdine, a three-star prospect from Louisiana, included UW in his top 10, but there is no guarantee he'll visit before making a final decision.
SPECIALISTS
How many will they take? Wisconsin could take one scholarship kicker in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist in the 2019 class.
Scholarships seniors: Rafael Gaglianone, P.J. Rosowski
Potential walk-on(s): Blake Wilcox (K), Peter Bowden (LS)
What's next?
It wouldn't be shocking to see Wisconsin use a scholarship on a kicker in the 2019 class, though no offers went out after two specialists camps in June. The new plan could be to get by with in-state senior Blake Wilcox, who recently picked up a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers. Long snapper Peter Bowden also has a preferred walk-on offer.
PROJECTED CLASS
(1) QB - Graham Mertz
(1) RB - Julius Davis
(2) TE - Hayden Rucci, Josiah Miamen
(1) WR - Marcus Graham
(4) OL - Logan Brown, Joe Tippmann, Bryce Benhart, Michael Lynn
(4) DL - Keeanu Benton, Gio Paez, Isaiah Gibson, Rodas Johnson
(3) LB - Leo Chenal, Spencer Lytle, Nick Jackson
(3) CB - Semar Melvin, Dean Engram, James Williams
(0) S
(0) K
Total: 19
*Italics = Committed*