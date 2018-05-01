With Wisconsin sitting on eight commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the junior cycle.



QUARTERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz. Scholarships seniors: Zero What's next? Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Moving forward, quarterback recruiting in 2019 revolves solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. A visit to Wisconsin in February had Wisconsin fans feeling confident about his current pledge, but there is a chance Mertz takes visits to both Notre Dame and Ohio State this spring or summer.

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Nolan Groulx. Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Nolan Groulx and athlete Marcus Graham, who likely projects best to receiver, could be the two wide outs UW signs in the 2019 class. Groulx, though, has made things interesting in the last week or so with interest still coming in from Georgia, Stanford and Tennessee, among others. Should something open up, pairing Groulx and Graham with a taller, more vertical threat, makes sense. If that's the path the staff chooses to follow, Craig Young is the top option moving forward. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect visited UW this fall.

TIGHT ENDS

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

LINEBACKERS

SAFETIES

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two safeties in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety Scholarships seniors: D'Cota Dixon, Evan Bondoc What's next? Safety is very much up in the air after Bryson Shaw backed away from his commitment to Wisconsin and joined Ohio State's 2019 class. With Shaw out, the attention now likely turns to Texas standout Ty DeArman, who has already visited Madison once. ___________________________________________________

CORNERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two cornerbacks in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback in the 2019 class. Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Four-star Semar Melvin is high on the Badgers and will visit officially in June. Newly-offered Nick Fortune, who has a close relationship with freshman corner Donte Burton, is also someone UW expects to visit this summer. Wynston Russell, a three-star prospect from Homewood Flossmoor High School in Illinois, is also an option. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior picked up an offer from the Badgers during an unofficial visit in October. Salim-Turner-Muhammad visited this winter but the competition is stiff for his services. ___________________________________________________

ATHLETES

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two athletes in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from projected athlete Marcus Graham (likely a wide receiver). Scholarships seniors: None What's next? A high school quarterback who has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns during his prep career in North Carolina, Marcus Graham should be another versatile playmaker on the offensive side of the ball. He chose UW in April over offers from Air Force, Cornell, Dartmouth, East Carolina and Howard, among others. Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Wake Forest and North Carolina were also showing strong interest. Three-star Dean Engram, who could receiver or cornerback, is also a big-time target for the staff. The standout from Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga was on campus this winter and was given the option to play on either side of the ball. ___________________________________________________

SPECIALISTS

How many will they take? Wisconsin could take one scholarship kicker in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist in the 2019 class. Scholarships seniors: Rafael Gaglianone,P.J. Rosowski What's next? It wouldn't be shocking to see Wisconsin use a scholarship on a kicker in the 2019 class. If so, that offer will likely surface this summer during camp in June. Ryan Sanborn and Michael Lantz are two names to watch early on. ___________________________________________________

PROJECTED CLASS