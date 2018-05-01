With Wisconsin sitting on eight commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the junior cycle.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz.
Scholarships seniors: Zero
What's next?
Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Moving forward, quarterback recruiting in 2019 revolves solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. A visit to Wisconsin in February had Wisconsin fans feeling confident about his current pledge, but there is a chance Mertz takes visits to both Notre Dame and Ohio State this spring or summer.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tailback Julius Davis.
Scholarships seniors: Chris James, Taiwan Deal, Alec Ingold (fullback)
What's next?
Commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2019 class, Julius Davis, who chose the Badgers over an offer from Buffalo and strong interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois, among others, will bring a physical presence to UW's backfield when he arrives on campus. The three-star prospect was also hot on the recruiting front this winter and spring with scholarships from Notre Dame, LSU and USC; Alabama and Florida State are also interested.
Wisconsin's top target to pair with James is Patrick Garwo, a four-star junior from Pennsylvania, who recently included the Badgers in his top six. Look for Garwo to visit - potentially officially - this summer. Outside of Davis and Garwo, Zach Charbonnet, Joachim Bangda, Nayquan Wright, Derrian Brown and Devyn Ford also have known offers from the Badgers.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Nolan Groulx.
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Nolan Groulx and athlete Marcus Graham, who likely projects best to receiver, could be the two wide outs UW signs in the 2019 class. Groulx, though, has made things interesting in the last week or so with interest still coming in from Georgia, Stanford and Tennessee, among others.
Should something open up, pairing Groulx and Graham with a taller, more vertical threat, makes sense. If that's the path the staff chooses to follow, Craig Young is the top option moving forward. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect visited UW this fall.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star tight end Hayden Rucci.
Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville
What's next?
Wisconsin hit on arguably its top tight end target in the 2019 class in February when Hayden Rucci committed to the Badgers. The No. 1 junior in Pennsylvania chose UW over scholarships from Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Duke, Michigan State and Minnesota, among many others.
Hudson Henry (visited in January), Keon Zipperer, Chris Hickman and Garmon Randolph are the only other uncommitted tight ends Wisconsin has offered in this cycle. Keep an eye on Ohio's Erick All this summer, as the Badgers could turn the heat up on the three-star prospect. Caden Blum, Jake Rock and William Enneking are options from inside the state, with Blum the most accomplished prospect on the recruiting front from that trio.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four offensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from four-star Logan Brown and three-star Joe Tippmann.
Scholarships seniors: Micah Kapoi, Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter, Brett Connors
What's next?
Plugging Logan Brown at one of the tackle spots to go along with a swing player like Joe Tippmann is big for the staff this early in the process. Both are "Tier 1" prospects in the eyes of the coaching staff. The Badgers, though, recently lost out on top targets John Olmstead and Andrew Kristofic, both whom committed to Notre Dame. Four-star Quinn Carroll is likely to do the same in the next few days. That said, Bryce Benhart is likely UW's top tackle target moving forward, though Tennessee could be a big threat to the Badgers right now.
It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin puts an offer out to Jake Hornibrook, the young brother of Alex Hornibrook, this summer. The youngest Hornibrook has seen his recruitment take off this spring. In-state prospects Tyler Cooper and Leif Engstrand will have a chance to earn offers at camp in June, with Cole Birmingham, Jonathan Allen, Damon Kaylor, Ira Henry and Grant Treiber, among others, also options for the Badgers in this class.
___________________________________________________
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three defensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Scholarships seniors: Olive Sagapolu
What's next?
On the inside, Janesville Craig's Keeanu Benton, who was offered in April, has likely moved to the top of the list at nose guard. Four-star D'Von Ellies and in-stater Austin Ertl, who could earn an offer at camp, are also worth watching.
At end, Michael Fletcher, a junior defensive end from Carman Ainsworth High School in Michigan, has already scheduled an official visit. Etinosa Reuben, Colt Ellison, Moses Okpala, Braedon Mowry and Harrison White were all offered this spring. From that group, White, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound prospect from Klein High School, has already visited, while Reuben, from Kansas City, could do the same this summer. In-staters Jake Raddatz and Jake Karchinski could earn scholarships at camp this summer.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three linebackers in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star linebacker Leo Chenal.
Scholarships seniors: Ryan Connelly, TJ Edwards, Andrew Van Ginkel, Arrington Farrar
What's next?
Outside of Chenal, Wisconsin is involved with a handful of intriguing linebacker prospects in the 2019 class. Nick Henrich, Lance Dixon, Kyi Wright, Spencer Lytle and Kane Patterson all have strong interest in the Badgers. From that group, Lytle, a three-star prospect from California and Dixon, a three-star prospect from Michigan, have already set official visits to UW for June.
Should new offers go out nationally, Michael Jansey Jr., Jack Kiser, Kyler Laing, Brock Horne, Zane Heemsoth, Drew Fowler and Chase Graham are all on the Badgers' radar.
There are also a handful of intriguing prospects from inside the state. Waunakee's Reed Ryan and Southern Door's Derik LeCaptainhave already visited UW a handful of times, with Logan Eiden (Neenah), Dylan Hendricks (Pulaski), Thomas Brunner (Whitefish Bay), Matthew Wedig (Beloit Memorial) and Jeremiah Jordan (Madison Memorial) all planning to camp in June.
___________________________________________________
SAFETIES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two safeties in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety
Scholarships seniors: D'Cota Dixon, Evan Bondoc
What's next?
Safety is very much up in the air after Bryson Shaw backed away from his commitment to Wisconsin and joined Ohio State's 2019 class. With Shaw out, the attention now likely turns to Texas standout Ty DeArman, who has already visited Madison once.
___________________________________________________
CORNERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two cornerbacks in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback in the 2019 class.
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Four-star Semar Melvin is high on the Badgers and will visit officially in June. Newly-offered Nick Fortune, who has a close relationship with freshman corner Donte Burton, is also someone UW expects to visit this summer.
Wynston Russell, a three-star prospect from Homewood Flossmoor High School in Illinois, is also an option. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior picked up an offer from the Badgers during an unofficial visit in October. Salim-Turner-Muhammad visited this winter but the competition is stiff for his services.
___________________________________________________
ATHLETES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two athletes in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from projected athlete Marcus Graham (likely a wide receiver).
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
A high school quarterback who has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns during his prep career in North Carolina, Marcus Graham should be another versatile playmaker on the offensive side of the ball. He chose UW in April over offers from Air Force, Cornell, Dartmouth, East Carolina and Howard, among others. Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Wake Forest and North Carolina were also showing strong interest.
Three-star Dean Engram, who could receiver or cornerback, is also a big-time target for the staff. The standout from Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga was on campus this winter and was given the option to play on either side of the ball.
___________________________________________________
SPECIALISTS
How many will they take? Wisconsin could take one scholarship kicker in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist in the 2019 class.
Scholarships seniors: Rafael Gaglianone,P.J. Rosowski
What's next?
It wouldn't be shocking to see Wisconsin use a scholarship on a kicker in the 2019 class. If so, that offer will likely surface this summer during camp in June. Ryan Sanborn and Michael Lantz are two names to watch early on.
___________________________________________________
PROJECTED CLASS
(1) QB - Graham Mertz
(2) RB - Julius Davis, Patrick Garwo
(2) TE - Hayden Rucci, Caden Blum
(1) WR - Nolan Groulx
(4) OL - Logan Brown, Joe Tippmann, Bryce Benhart, Leif Engstrand
(3) DL - Jake Karchinski, Jake Raddatz, Keeanu Benton
(3) LB - Leo Chenal, Lance Dixon, Michael Jansey Jr.
(2) CB - Semar Melvin, Nick Fortune
(1) S - Ty DeArman
(1) ATH - Marcus Graham
(1) K -Ryan Sanborn
Total: 22
*Italics = Committed*