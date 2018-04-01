With Wisconsin sitting on eight commitments early in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the junior cycle.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz.
Scholarships seniors: Zero
What's next?
Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this past fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota.
Moving forward, quarterback recruiting in 2019 revolves solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this winter. A recent visit to Wisconsin, though, has Wisconsin fans feeling confident about his current pledge.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tailback Julius Davis.
Scholarships seniors: Chris James, Taiwan Deal, Alec Ingold (fullback)
What's next?
Commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2019 class, Julius Davis, who chose the Badgers over an offer from Buffalo and strong interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois, among others, will bring a physical presence to UW's backfield when he arrives on campus. The three-star prospect was also hot on the recruiting front this winter with scholarships from Notre Dame, LSU and USC.
Two of Wisconsin's top targets to pair with James are Patrick Garwo, a four-star junior from Pennsylvania and Steele Chambers, a three-star prospect from Georgia who visited in early March.
Outside of Davis, Garwo and Steele, Joachim Bangda, Zach Charbonnet, Nayquan Wright, Derrian Brown, Kenny McIntosh and Devyn Ford also have known scholarships from the Badgers.
In this cycle, it also wouldn't be shocking to see Wisconsin target a scholarship fullback. Should the staff go that route, in-state athlete Andrew Stone is an intriguing option.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one - possibly two - wide receivers in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Nolan Groulx.
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
There's a long way to go, but Nolan Groulx could very well be the lone wide out in the 2019 class. UW signed four projected receivers in 2018. "Coach (Ted) Gilmore was talking about just taking one receiver, so thankfully that’s me," Groulx told BadgerBlitz.com. "Another spot could open up, but as of right now he was talking about it just being me."
Should something open up, pairing Groulx with a taller, more vertical threat, makes sense. If that's the path the staff chooses to follow, Craig Young may be the top option moving forward. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect visited UW this fall. The Badgers are also in a good position with four-star wide out Cameron Phillips. At 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, he's more similar to Groulx but is probably someone the staff would seriously considering if he tried to commit.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star tight end Hayden Rucci.
Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville
What's next?
Wisconsin hit on arguably its top tight end target in the 2019 class in February when Hayden Rucci committed to the Badgers. The No. 1 junior in Pennsylvania chose UW over scholarships from Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Duke, Michigan State and Minnesota, among many others.
Hudson Henry (visited in January), Keon Zipperer, Chris Hickman and Garmon Randolph are the only other uncommitted tight ends Wisconsin has offered in this cycle. Caden Blum, Jake Rock and William Enneking are options from inside the state.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four offensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from four-star Logan Brown and three-star Joe Tippmann.
Scholarships seniors: Micah Kapoi, Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter, Brett Connors
What's next?
Plugging Logan Brown at one of the tackle spots to go along with a swing player like Joe Tippmann is big for the staff this early in the process. Both are "Tier 1" prospects in the eyes of the coaching staff. Joe Rudolph would love to add blue-chip prospects Trevor Keegan, John Olmstead (has UW in his top 3), Andrew Kristofic, Quinn Carroll (has UW in his top 6) or Bryce Benhart to the tackle position. All five have already visited Madison.
On the interior, Zeke Correll and Jackson Lampley are top priorities, with Ben Hoitink, Tyler Cooper and Jake Hornibrook, among others, on UW's radar. This class of linemen has a chance to be special come Signing Day.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three defensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Scholarships seniors: Olive Sagapolu
What's next?
Recruiting on the defensive line probably has the most questions marks early in the process. A handful of interior prospects already have offers, a list that includes Mazi Smith, Siaki Ika, Tru Thompson, Joshua Harris, Faatui Tuitele, Jaden McKenzie, Antonio Alfano, Lloyd Murray, Simote Pepa and Jowon Briggs. In-state standout Austin Ertl is certainly someone who could earn an offer at camp this summer.
After it signed five prospects from Michigan on Dec. 2o, Wisconsin hopes to ride that momentum in 2019 in its pursuit of Michael Fletcher, a junior defensive end from Carman Ainsworth High School. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound prospect picked up an offer from the Badgers during an unofficial visit this fall and currently has UW in his top group.
Harrison White (visited in March), Moses Okpala and Colt Ellison all recently picked up offers. In-staters Jake Raddatz and Jake Karchinski could earn scholarships at camp this summer.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three linebackers in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star linebacker Leo Chenal.
Scholarships seniors: Ryan Connelly, TJ Edwards, Andrew Van Ginkel, Arrington Farrar
What's next?
The picture at linebacker is clearing up a bit heading into April. Thee-star Aeneas DiCosmo visited last month, as did Lance Dixon, a big-prospect from Michigan. Kyi Wright is also someone to watch from Pennsylvania, and Nick Henrich, who was on campus in November, remains a big priority for the Badgers. Finally, three-star Spencer Lytle, who picked up an offer in March, will be on campus from April 2-3.
If new offers go out, there are a handful of intriguing prospects from inside the state. Waunakee's Reed Ryan, Pulaski's Dylan Hendricks and Southern Door's Derik LeCaptain have already visited UW a handful of times, with Logan Eiden (Neenah), Thomas Brunner (Whitefish Bay) and Jeremiah Jordan (Madison Memorial) all garnering early Division 1 interest as well.
SAFETIES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two safeties in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star safety Bryson Shaw.
Scholarships seniors: D'Cota Dixon, Evan Bondoc
What's next?
After signing just Reggie Pearson in the 2018 class, Wisconsin will almost certainly look to take two safeties in the junior cycle. With Shaw penciled in at one spot, the attention now likely turns to Texas standout Ty DeArman, who has already visited Madison once. Outside of DeArman, the Badgers are also involved with four-star Litchfield Ajavon (has UW in his top 7).
CORNERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one - possibly two - cornerbacks in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback in the 2019 class.
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Two may actually be an ambitious number after UW added Rachad Wildgoose on Singing Day to bring the total number of scholarship corners in 2018 to four. Newly-minted four-star Semar Melvin is high on the Badgers and could be the top target heading into April. The standout from Florida picked up an offer from UW this winter and will visit officially in June. Former Badgers' cornerback Devin Gaulden is also on staff at Melvin's high school.
Wynston Russell, a three-star prospect from Homewood Flossmoor High School in Illinois, is also an option. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior picked up an offer from the Badgers during an unofficial visit in October. Salim-Turner-Muhammad visited this winter, but the competition is stiff for his services.
ATHLETES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one athlete in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected athlete in the 2019 class.
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
In-state standout Da'Shaun Brown is one of two prospects to watch here. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Brown, a high school quarterback, could play on either side of the ball at the next level but likely projects best to receiver. He also has offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Western Michigan.
Three-star Dean Engram, who could receiver or cornerback, is also a big-time target for the staff. The standout from Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga was on campus last month and was given the option to play on either side of the ball.
SPECIALISTS
How many will they take? Wisconsin could take one scholarship kicker in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist in the 2019 class.
Scholarships seniors: Rafael Gaglianone, P.J. Rosowski
What's next?
It wouldn't be shocking to see Wisconsin use a scholarship on a kicker in the 2019 class. If so, that offer will likely surface this summer during camp in June. Ryan Sanborn and Michael Lantz are two names to watch early on.
PROJECTED CLASS
(1) QB - Graham Mertz
(2) RB - Julius Davis, Shadrick Byrd
(2) TE - Hayden Rucci, Caden Blum
(1) WR - Nolan Groulx
(4) OL - Logan Brown, Joe Tippmann, Bryce Benhart, Ben Hoitink
(3) DL - Harrison White, Jake Raddatz, Austin Ertl
(3) LB - Leo Chenal, Kyi Wright, Michael Jansey Jr.
(1) CB - Semar Melvin
(2) S - Bryson Shaw, Ty DeArman
(1) ATH - Dean Engram
(1) K -Ryan Sanborn
Total: 21