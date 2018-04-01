With Wisconsin sitting on eight commitments early in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the junior cycle.

QUARTERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz. Scholarships seniors: Zero What's next? Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this past fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Moving forward, quarterback recruiting in 2019 revolves solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this winter. A recent visit to Wisconsin, though, has Wisconsin fans feeling confident about his current pledge.

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one - possibly two - wide receivers in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Nolan Groulx. Scholarships seniors: None What's next? There's a long way to go, but Nolan Groulx could very well be the lone wide out in the 2019 class. UW signed four projected receivers in 2018. "Coach (Ted) Gilmore was talking about just taking one receiver, so thankfully that’s me," Groulx told BadgerBlitz.com. "Another spot could open up, but as of right now he was talking about it just being me." Should something open up, pairing Groulx with a taller, more vertical threat, makes sense. If that's the path the staff chooses to follow, Craig Young may be the top option moving forward. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect visited UW this fall. The Badgers are also in a good position with four-star wide out Cameron Phillips. At 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, he's more similar to Groulx but is probably someone the staff would seriously considering if he tried to commit.

TIGHT ENDS

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

LINEBACKERS

SAFETIES

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two safeties in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star safety Bryson Shaw. Scholarships seniors: D'Cota Dixon, Evan Bondoc What's next? After signing just Reggie Pearson in the 2018 class, Wisconsin will almost certainly look to take two safeties in the junior cycle. With Shaw penciled in at one spot, the attention now likely turns to Texas standout Ty DeArman, who has already visited Madison once. Outside of DeArman, the Badgers are also involved with four-star Litchfield Ajavon (has UW in his top 7).

CORNERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one - possibly two - cornerbacks in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback in the 2019 class. Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Two may actually be an ambitious number after UW added Rachad Wildgoose on Singing Day to bring the total number of scholarship corners in 2018 to four. Newly-minted four-star Semar Melvin is high on the Badgers and could be the top target heading into April. The standout from Florida picked up an offer from UW this winter and will visit officially in June. Former Badgers' cornerback Devin Gaulden is also on staff at Melvin's high school. Wynston Russell, a three-star prospect from Homewood Flossmoor High School in Illinois, is also an option. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior picked up an offer from the Badgers during an unofficial visit in October. Salim-Turner-Muhammad visited this winter, but the competition is stiff for his services.

ATHLETES

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one athlete in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected athlete in the 2019 class. Scholarships seniors: None What's next? In-state standout Da'Shaun Brown is one of two prospects to watch here. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Brown, a high school quarterback, could play on either side of the ball at the next level but likely projects best to receiver. He also has offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Western Michigan. Three-star Dean Engram, who could receiver or cornerback, is also a big-time target for the staff. The standout from Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga was on campus last month and was given the option to play on either side of the ball.

SPECIALISTS

How many will they take? Wisconsin could take one scholarship kicker in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist in the 2019 class. Scholarships seniors: Rafael Gaglianone, P.J. Rosowski What's next? It wouldn't be shocking to see Wisconsin use a scholarship on a kicker in the 2019 class. If so, that offer will likely surface this summer during camp in June. Ryan Sanborn and Michael Lantz are two names to watch early on.

PROJECTED CLASS