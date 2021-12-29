STAT PACK: Short-Handed Wisconsin Beats Illinois State, 89-85

We take a closer look at the game in the BadgerBlitz.com StatPack.

Short-handed with five players unavailable, Wisconsin (10-2) put four players in double figures but gave up a season-high in points before icing the game in the final minute from the free-throw line.

Scoring on five of their first seven possessions, the Badgers raced out to a 22-4 lead and averaged 1.328 points per possession, enough offense to hold off Illinois State, 89-85, at the Kohl Center.

MADISON, Wis. – Playing its first game in two weeks, a little bit of rust was expected from No.24 Wisconsin. But while the Badgers' calling-card defense looked corroded, UW's offense hummed right along.

Wisconsin suited up only 10 players Wednesday. The Badgers were without three rotational players – Lorne Bowman, Jahcobi Neath, and Ben Carlson – and walk-ons Carter Higginbottom and Justin Taphorn.

- Sophomore Steven Crowl delivered in their absence with a career-high 21 points. Johnny Davis scored 20 points (as well as a career-high 11 rebounds), with Tyler Wahl scoring 16 of his 18 in the second half, and Chucky Hepburn adding 13.

- UW got contributions from Brad Davison (7), Chris Vogt (4), Carter Gilmore (3), and Isaac Lindsey (3). UW shot 42.4 percent for the game but just 35.5 percent in the second half.

- Illinois State (8-6) put four players in double figures led by Antonio Reeves (23), Sy Chatman (22), Kendall Lewis (15), Josiah Strong (15). The Redbirds finished the game shooting 50 percent from the field.

- Wisconsin won the rebounding battle (42-35), as well as having a 17-9 edge on offensive rebounds and 13-9 in second-chance points.

- Racing out to a 10-2 lead by the first media timeout, Crowl was responsible for most of the offensive damage with six points. Failing to score more than five in any of the previous three games, Crowl did his scoring amidst solo coverage in the low post and securing two offensive rebounds.

- The timeout did nothing to slow the rhythm. The Badgers built their lead to 22-4 just seven minutes into the game with scoring from five different players, shooting 71.4 percent from the floor (10-for-14), and registering four assists.

- Playing his first game since December 11, Davis showed his fresh legs by jumping the passing lane on the 3-point lane and flushing a one-handed slam on the opposite end.

- Illinois State trailed by as many as 20 but the Redbirds went on an 11-0 run to cut the deficit to 29-20 with 8:31 remaining. Scoring six points in its first 15 possessions, Illinois State had 14 in its next five.

- After scoring 16 of its first 22 points in the paint, Wisconsin scored just eight of its next 18 in the lane. The inability to convert inside saw the Badgers go 6-for-19 shooting after their initial surge.

- Illinois State cut the lead to five after a thunderous putback dunk by Chatman, but Crowl scored a layup on the other end and scored four more points over the final 3:40 of the half. His final bucket – an open 3-pointer from the top of the key – gave UW a 46-36 lead at halftime

- Illinois State ended up outshooting the Badgers in the first half (50 percent to 48.6) but UW had three more makes on seven more attempts and made four more free throws.

- Missing all three of his shots in the first half, Wahl scored six points on UW’s first four possessions by establishing himself in the paint. The junior hit off a hook shot, a layup, and threw contact following an offensive rebound.

- The lack of depth at guard pressed Lindsey into his first game action since Nov.12. The sophomore transfer delivered his first points as a Badger with a 3-pointer from the baseline.

- Much like the first half, Illinois State chipped away with a 7-0 run that happened in less than a minute. Hitting five straight field goals, the Redshirts were within seven with 11:03 remaining.

- Reeves hit an open 3-pointer from the top of the key with five minutes remaining, cutting Illinois State’s deficit to one, but Crowl delivered a low-block layup, drew a foul, and hit the free throw to put the lead back at four.

- Davis was stripped at the top of the key and UW couldn’t stop the fast break, leading to a dunk by Reeves and an 81-80 UW lead with two minutes left.

- Illinois State missed its one chance to take the lead with an open possession and compounded the problem when Reeves (defensive) and Chatman (offensive) fouled out on consecutive possessions. UW made all four free throws to boost the lead to 85-80 with under a minute left.

- Illinois State twice cut the lead to one possession in the final minute, but the Badgers responded by going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line from the time Reeves exited the game.

- Finishing the nonconference schedule with a 9-1 record, Wisconsin returns to league play against No.3 Purdue on January 3. Tipoff from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.