MADISON -- Something about Pat Fitzgerald just brings out the sloppiness in Wisconsin offense. In the end, the Badgers came away with a 24-15 win over the Wildcats. The game wasn't pretty, but it adds one to the win column. BadgerBlitz.com returns with its "Stat Pack" series, this time looking at how Wisconsin fared against Northwestern.



Wisconsin kicker Zach Hintze (Dan Sanger)

THE SPECIALIST



Redshirt senior Zach Hintze may not get the most recognition on this Badger team, but allowing the defense to be dominant starts with field position. The senior kickoff specialist put four of his five kickoffs in the end zone -- and the only one he did not, he booted to the seven-yard line after a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty assessed on Wisconsin during a defensive touchdown celebration. The average drive start for Northwestern was their own 27, while the Badgers were able to start drives on average at their own 41. Winning that battle gave Wisconsin the edge on defense.

AMPING UP THE PRESSURE

The Badgers recorded five sacks for a loss of 49 yards compared to just one for a loss of six created by the Wildcats' defense. For Wisconsin, the variety of where the sacks came from is most impressive. Four different defenders found their way to a Northwestern quarterback at some point on Saturday. Inside linebacker Chris Orr recorded two, safeties Colin Wilder and Eric Burrell each had one apiece, and defensive end Matt Henningsen also got to the quarterback once. Through four games, Jim Leonhard's defense has registered 12 sacks.

SCORING FROM BOTH SIDES OF THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE

Want a stat that tells the entire story? The Wisconsin defense was the source of 12 UW points, while the offense only managed 10. The electric interception return for 68 yards from Noah Burks -- along with the forced fumble by Burrell and subsequent recovery by Henningsen resulted in two Badger touchdowns. During the season, the touchdowns scored by Jim Leonhard's defense (three) nearly equals the amount they have given up (four). At one point in the fourth quarter during Saturday's game after Burks' pick-six, the unit had found the end zone more than its opponents combined (three to two).

HAVOC IN THE BACKFIELD