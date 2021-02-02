We take a closer look at the game in the BadgerBlitz Stat Pack.

After allowing a season-high 81 points Saturday, Wisconsin (14-5, 8-4 Big Ten) locked things down in the second half to lead by as many as 21 points.

Stewing for the last 72 hours after a poor performance at Penn State Saturday afternoon, No.19 Wisconsin got its revenge with a 72-56 victory over the Nittany Lions at the Kohl Center Tuesday.

MADISON, Wis. – Given the chance at a retest, the University of Wisconsin aced it.

- Giving up 50 points on 53.6 percent shooting in the second half Saturday, the Badgers outscored the Nittany Lions, 19-4, over the first 8 minutes, 20 seconds of the second half. UW was 8-for-16 from the field but more importantly held PSU to 2-for-12 from the floor to build at 17-point lead.

- Penn State (6-8, 4-7) finished 10-for-29 in the second half (34.5 percent) and 38.6 percent for the game.

- Penn State registered 21 fast-break points in the victory at the Bryce Jordan Center but didn’t score one at the Kohl Center. Part of the reason was rebounding, as UW had a 36-28 edge on the boards and recorded 12 offensive rebounds.

- Jonathan Davis registered a career-high 17 points, including 14 in the second half. After making only four 3-point shots all season, and none since Dec.22, Davis hit all four of his perimeter shots.

- Brad Davison finished with 13 points (3-for-6 3-pointers) and 7 rebounds.

- After scoring only six points in 15 minutes Saturday, Micah Potter had 12 points, 8 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

- The Badgers shot 48.1 percent overall, including 48.4 percent in the second half.

- Wisconsin started the game by hitting six of its first eight field goals, including both 3-point looks. The Badgers only held a three-point lead at the second media timeout, however, because of four turnovers in 11 possessions.

- UW’s biggest lead in the first half was seven points (25-18) that was sparked by Trevor Anderson’s lift off the bench. Having no more than six points and attempting no more than three shots in any Big Ten game, Anderson had seven points and an assist in seven minutes.

- Anderson’s 3-point play with 7:57 remaining started a long dry spell for the Badgers. Penn State went on a 7-0 run to tie the game and a 6-0 run in the final 1:40 seconds to lead by one. The Nittany Lions would have had a lead, but Davison hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

- Wisconsin shot 47.6 percent in the first half, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 9-for-11 from the free throw line, but the Badgers committed 11 turnovers that led to 11 Penn State points.

- Davison’s 3-pointer might have been his jumping off point. One of the handful of players struggling with his shot’s consistency, Davison fired a 3-pointer in transition that went in with a friendly roll around the rim. It was the near end of a 9-0 run for UW to begin the half, giving them their biggest lead to that point at 42-31.

- UW pushed the lead into blowout territory by the time the game hit the final media timeout, leading by as many as 21 points, because Davis kept the confidence high. He drew a foul on a backdoor cut, showed his athleticism with his ability to finish at the rim and hit three 3-pointers in the second half.

- After committing 11 turnovers in the first half, Wisconsin made just four miscues in the second half. As a result, UW averaged 1.3 points per possession.

- D’Mitrik Trice finished with no points and went 0-for-5 from the floor, although he finished with four rebounds, six assists and one turnover. It’s the first game Trice has been held scoreless since January 2020 at Penn State.

- Wisconsin returns to the road with a game at Illinois Saturday. Tip off will be at 1:30 p.m. CT.