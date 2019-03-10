Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-10 18:30:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Stat Pack: Badgers hold on for overtime win over Ohio State

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers nearly kicked away a road win against Ohio State on Sunday afternoon in Columbus, but they were able to hold on in overtime and escape with a 73-67 win against the Buck...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}