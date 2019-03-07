Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 20:45:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Stat Pack: Seniors push Badgers past Iowa

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

MADISON, Wis. - The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers took care of business against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night on Senior Day, breezing to a 65-45 win in the final home game for seniors Ethan Happ, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}