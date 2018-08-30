As the No.4 Wisconsin Badgers prepare to clash against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, the BadgerBlitz.com staff assembled to make game predictions for UW's 2018 home opener.

John Veldhuis

I think this UW team is ready to go out and show the rest of the college football world what they can do. Even with a thinner depth chart at wide receiver I think we will still see flashes of the offense's overall potential, and I think Western Kentucky's revamped offensive line will have trouble stopping Wisconsin's pass rush. That should take a little pressure off of the secondary, which lost a bit of depth this week after Dontye Carriere-Williams decided to transfer from UW.

Final Score: Wisconsin 48, Western Kentucky 13

Jon McNamara

The biggest question for me is if Wisconsin starts slow (see Utah State roughly one year ago) or comes out swinging against Western Kentucky? I'll go with the latter, as I think the Badgers come out and have no trouble running the ball throughout the evening. UW has won 22 straight home openers, a number no one expects to change Friday.

Final Score: Wisconsin 44, Western Kentucky 10

Jonathan Mills

On paper, the Wisconsin and Western Kentucky rosters took a slight step back from just a year ago. UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard must replace seven starters from unit that ranked among the best in 2017, while WKU will try to replicate the performances of quarterback Mike White and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe after their departures during the offseason.

Friday, the Hilltoppers should not be seen as a pushover opponent. However, the Badgers are by far the deeper, more talented squad. Although WKU has won every opening game since 2012, Wisconsin is the obvious pick.

Final Score: Wisconsin 33, Western Kentucky 17