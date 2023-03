St. Thomas freshman Andrew Rohde , who was named the Summit League Freshman of the Year after leading his team in scoring and assists this season, entered the transfer portal Monday.

Rohde is the first Tommie in the program's NCAA Division I era to earn the award in conjunction with his selection to the All-Summit League Newcomer Team. He averaged 17.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for St. Thomas (19-14; 9-9), who finished fourth in the Summit League in just their second season in Division I.

A Milwaukee, Wis., native, Rohde, ranked third in the country among all freshmen in points per game and sixth in field goal percentage (.448). He scored 20 or more points 12 times this season, including six of the last seven games of the season.